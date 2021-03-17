Does the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday have you longing for Ireland? We know it's not the same as being there in person, but why not try a "virtual vacation" to some of Dublin's well-known locations?

Here are some tips, inspired by The Mercury News, on how you can take a tour from the comfort of your couch.

Are you ready? Let's go!

The National Gallery of Ireland lets you explore the exhibit halls virtually on its website. Wander the gallery on your laptop or try a Google Cardboard or Samsung VR headset to immerse yourself and really feel like you’re there. The website also offers tours of some of its current exhibitions, including an exclusive curator’s tour of the gallery’s new Piet Mondrian exhibit for €10.

Next, hop on over to the nearby National Museum of Ireland where you can take a 3D interactive virtual tour of each of the museum’s four floor levels of natural history. The museum's website has its own "Museum at Home" section where you can explore its archaeology, country life, natural history and decorative arts and history collections.

At few blocks away at Number 29, a Georgian House Museum that lets you experience life in Dublin as it was in the late 18th century, you can take a video "Grand Tour" which is narrated by the head housekeeper “Mrs. O’Reilly.” A 4-D tour is also available on the website if you want to have a closer peek through the rooms of the house.

A visit to Dublin wouldn't be complete without a stop at Trinity College and its famed Long Room. The library holds 200,000 volumes, including the exquisite illuminated manuscript The Book of Kells. You can take a tour of the Long Room through Google Maps or by watching the video below.

Across the River Liffy is one of the city’s newest attractions. EPIC, the Ireland Emigration Museum, traces the history of Ireland’s diaspora through interactive, high-tech exhibits in 20 galleries. The museum was voted the top European tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards in 2019 and 2020. The museum’s website offers two virtual tours of the museum, which can be enjoyed through a computer or VR headset.

The Guinness Storehouse offers a variety of virtual events on its website, or you can take a "walk" around the factory with Google Maps. For the full experience, we recommend pouring yourself a Guinness to enjoy at home while you look around.

Finish off your tour of Dublin in the famous Temple Bar district. The Temple Bar pub itself is closed but you can walk around the interior with Google Maps or take a look at what's going on in the street outside with this live cam.