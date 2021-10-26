US President Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation on October 25 that officially ends the longstanding US travel ban, effective November 8.

The White House has since published a Fact Sheet outlining the regulations that will come into effect regarding international travelers entering the US from November 8.

The new Presidential Proclamation and Order comes into effect on November 8, 2021, at 12:01 am EST (5:01 am GMT). It will not apply to persons on board a flight scheduled to arrive in the United States that departed prior to 12:01 a.m. EST on November 8, 2021.

The Presidential Proclamation and CDC’s Order do not apply to US citizens, US nationals, or US lawful permanent residents. It also does not apply to people who are applying to enter the US as immigrants.

The US will be implementing a blanket requirement for all non-citizens, including travelers from Ireland, to be fully vaccinated to enter the US. There are limited exceptions to the vaccination requirement.

In Ireland, four COVID vaccines have been approved for use - AstraZeneca,

Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech. Since all four of these vaccines have been approved for use by the World Health Organization (WHO), they will be accepted for Irish tourists traveling to the US.

You are considered fully vaccinated by the CDC in the US two weeks (14 days) after:

your dose of an accepted single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

your second dose of an accepted 2-dose series COVID-19 vaccine; or

you received the full series of an “active” (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials

you received 2 doses of any “mix-and-match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines administered at least 17 days apart

Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers will need to get a COVID-19 viral test before traveling by air into the United States and must show the negative result to the airline before boarding a flight.

Fully vaccinated: The viral test must be conducted on a sample taken no more than 3 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country if you show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Not fully vaccinated: The viral test must be conducted on a sample taken no more than 1 day before the flight’s departure from a foreign country if you do not show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additionally, all travelers must provide contact information and masks will be required when traveling.

The CDC has published this tool where you can find out if you can board a flight to the United States.

Here is the Fact Sheet published on October 25 by the Biden Administration summarizing the additional details for "implementing a safer, more stringent international air travel system:"

Fully Vaccinated Status:

Starting on November 8, non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the U.S.

Proof of Vaccination:

For foreign nationals, proof of vaccination will be required – with very limited exceptions – to board the plane.

Passengers will need to show their vaccination status, and the airlines will need to:

Match the name and date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of vaccination; Determine that the record was issued by an official source (e.g., public health agency, government agency) in the country where the vaccine was given; Review the essential information for determining if the passenger meets CDC’s definition for fully vaccinated such as vaccine product, number of vaccine doses received, date(s) of administration, site (e.g., vaccination clinic, health care facility) of vaccination.

The Biden Administration will work closely with the airlines to ensure that these new requirements are implemented successfully.

Accepted Vaccines:

CDC has determined that for purposes of travel to the United States, vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorized and World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listed (EUL) vaccines.

Individuals can be considered fully vaccinated ≥2 weeks after receipt of the last dose if they have received any single dose of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO EUL approved single-dose series (i.e., Janssen), or any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series (i.e. mixing and matching).

More details are available in the CDC Annex here.

Enhanced Testing:

Previously, all travelers were required to produce a negative viral test result within three days of travel to the United States.

Both nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), such as a PCR test, and antigen tests qualify.

As announced in September, the new system tightens those requirements, so that unvaccinated U.S. Citizens and LPRs will need to provide a negative test taken within one day of traveling.

That means that all fully vaccinated U.S. Citizens and LPRs [lawful permanent residents] traveling to the United States should be prepared to present documentation of their vaccination status alongside their negative test result.

For those Americans who can show they are fully vaccinated, the same requirement currently in place will apply – they have to produce a negative test result within three days of travel.

For anyone traveling to the United States who cannot demonstrate proof of full vaccination, they will have to produce documentation of a negative test within one day of departure.

Requirements for Children:

Children under 18 are excepted from the vaccination requirement for foreign national travelers, given both the ineligibility of some younger children for vaccination, as well as the global variability in access to vaccination for older children who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Children between the ages of 2 and 17 are required to take a pre-departure test.

If traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, an unvaccinated child can test three days prior to departure (consistent with the timeline for fully vaccinated adults). If an unvaccinated child is traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults, they will have to test within one day of departure.

Limited Exceptions from the Vaccination Requirement:

There are a very limited set of exceptions from the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals. These include exceptions for children under 18, certain COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants, those with medical contraindications to the vaccines, those who need to travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons (with a US government-issued letter affirming the urgent need to travel), those who are traveling on non-tourist visas from countries with low-vaccine availability (as determined by the CDC), and other very narrow categories.

Those who receive an exception will generally be required to attest they will comply with applicable public health requirements, including, with very limited exceptions, a requirement that they be vaccinated in the U.S. if they intend to stay here for more than 60 days.

Contact Tracing:

The CDC is also issuing a Contact Tracing Order that requires all airlines flying into the United States to keep on hand – and promptly turn over to the CDC, when needed – contact information that will allow public health officials to follow up with inbound air travelers who are potentially infected or have been exposed to someone who is infected.

This is a critical public health measure both to prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of new variants of COVID-19 as well as to add a critical prevention tool to address other public health threats.

More information is available via the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US State Department.

