Killashee Hotel is bringing the glamour back to those end-of-holiday woes.

Spend...

Some time enjoying the hotel’s sumptuous afternoon tea offering. Afternoon tea is enjoying a resurgence at the moment, but that doesn’t mean all establishments do it justice.

Thankfully, Killashee offers up light-as-air scones, creative sweet treats and luxe finger sandwiches, all washed down with a glass of fizz while gazing out over the landscaped gardens.

Relax...

At the in-house spa, where the therapists can combine treatments to make sure you get a truly bespoke experience. Before a flight, we suggest the Lomo Lomi massage, which is brand new to the hotel.

Dine in...

The Bistro, where the relaxed atmosphere makes for casual dining without sacrificing on quality. Enjoy delicacies, like the Toonsbridge Burrata made in nearby Cork or the black pudding salad. We were particularly taken with the local cheese plate for dessert.

Sip on...

A taste of Ireland, with a Jameson Black Barrell Whiskey Sour. This local cocktail is the perfect way to round off your vacation, especially if you managed to take a tour of the Jameson Distillery and understand how much love and passion goes into each mouthful.

Explore...

Nearby Kildare Village outlet shopping centre for those last minute bargains. Snap up treats from brands like Barbour, Prada and The White Company.

Killashee House, Kilcullen Rd, Killashee, Naas, Co. Kildare. Tel: +353 45 879 277. For more information www.killasheehotel.com.

