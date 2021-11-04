Lonely Planet listed the top 21 "most incredible" places to visit in Ireland, starting with the iconic Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare.

Editors of the travel site named in October 2021 their favorite sights across Ireland, which they hailed for its "breathtaking views and stunning landscapes" and "genuinely warm and welcoming" people.

Whether you're looking for the best places to go hiking, hear traditional Irish music or capture some stunning photos, this handy little guide has got you covered.

You can check out Lonely Planet's "21 incredible places to visit in Ireland beyond the Cliffs of Moher" list here.

Lonely Planet's 21 Incredible Places to Visit in Ireland:

1. Cliffs of Moher, County Clare

Best for iconic Ireland.

2. Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin City

Best for learning about Ireland’s struggle for independence.

3. Wild Atlantic Way

Best for road trips.

4. The Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim

Best for bucket list ticking.

5. Croagh Patrick in County Mayo

Best for hiking.

6. Belfast Murals, County Antrim

Best for understanding Ireland's recent history.

7. Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, County Antrim

Best for thrill-seekers.

8. The Aran Islands

Best for traditional lifestyles.

9. Galway City

Best for music and nightlife.

10. St Declan’s Way, Ardmore, County Waterford

Best for starting the Irish camino.

11. Rock of Cashel

Best for a Game of Thrones-like location.

12. Adare Village, County Limerick

Best for a postcard-perfect houses.

13. The English Market, Cork City

Best for food lovers.

14. Glendalough

Best for stepping back in time.

15. Garnish Island, West Cork

Best for discovering a hidden world.

16. Sheep's Head, West Cork

Best for rugged views.

17. The Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry

Best for breathtaking photos.

18. Croke Park GAA Stadium, Dublin

Best for sporting fans.

19. Dublin’s Georgian Squares

Best for city strolling.

20. Phoenix Park

Best for families.

21. Ben Bulben, Sligo

Best for taking your breath away.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.