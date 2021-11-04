Lonely Planet listed the top 21 "most incredible" places to visit in Ireland, starting with the iconic Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare.
Editors of the travel site named in October 2021 their favorite sights across Ireland, which they hailed for its "breathtaking views and stunning landscapes" and "genuinely warm and welcoming" people.
Whether you're looking for the best places to go hiking, hear traditional Irish music or capture some stunning photos, this handy little guide has got you covered.
You can check out Lonely Planet's "21 incredible places to visit in Ireland beyond the Cliffs of Moher" list here.
Lonely Planet's 21 Incredible Places to Visit in Ireland:
1. Cliffs of Moher, County Clare
Best for iconic Ireland.
2. Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin City
Best for learning about Ireland’s struggle for independence.
3. Wild Atlantic Way
Best for road trips.
4. The Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim
Best for bucket list ticking.
5. Croagh Patrick in County Mayo
Best for hiking.
6. Belfast Murals, County Antrim
Best for understanding Ireland's recent history.
7. Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, County Antrim
Best for thrill-seekers.
8. The Aran Islands
Best for traditional lifestyles.
9. Galway City
Best for music and nightlife.
10. St Declan’s Way, Ardmore, County Waterford
Best for starting the Irish camino.
11. Rock of Cashel
Best for a Game of Thrones-like location.
12. Adare Village, County Limerick
Best for a postcard-perfect houses.
13. The English Market, Cork City
Best for food lovers.
14. Glendalough
Best for stepping back in time.
15. Garnish Island, West Cork
Best for discovering a hidden world.
16. Sheep's Head, West Cork
Best for rugged views.
17. The Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry
Best for breathtaking photos.
18. Croke Park GAA Stadium, Dublin
Best for sporting fans.
19. Dublin’s Georgian Squares
Best for city strolling.
20. Phoenix Park
Best for families.
21. Ben Bulben, Sligo
Best for taking your breath away.
