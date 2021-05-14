Lonely Planet listed these Irish hikes in their newest book Epic Hikes of Europe.

The famous travel guide showcased 200 of the best walking adventures on the continent and 50 hikes were given as in-depth analysis, with seven Irish spots being on that list.

The Dingle Way is one of 50 hikes given an in-depth, first-person narrative treatment, with the author describing a multi-day round-trip from Tralee to Annascaul’s South Pole Inn, Ventry Bay, Mount Brandon, and back.

Mount Brandon on the Dingle Penisula and the second-highest mountain in Ireland was also mentioned.

Other Irish inclusions are the Wicklow Way, Mayo’s Great Western Greenway, the 126km Grand Canal Way and the Burren’s short-but-sweet Mullaghmore Loop.

Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast Way is described as “a multi-day coastal walk blessed with gorgeous geological wonders."