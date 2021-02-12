Ireland is one of the best countries to hike in glorious landscapes that you’d swear you were in a movie.

With a diverse range of mountain ranges, lush, sweeping hillsides, ancient rock formations, and crashing shorelines, this wealth of natural resources can only be found in Ireland, making it a hiker’s paradise.

If you’re looking for easy hikes in Ireland, but still want the lovely scenery, then check out these seven trails.

The Famine Walk (16-Kilometer Walk)

“Connemara in County Galway, Ireland, is home to the Famine Walk,” says Harrison Howe, a lifestyle writer at Elite assignment help and UK Top Writers.

“This trail is known by locals for its unspoiled, raw beauty, along with its peacefulness since it’s never crowded, giving hikers peace and quiet as they walk. Plus, you’ll be too busy taking in the scenery, rather than the walk itself, as the path itself winds along the fjord coastline, passing old cottages and, eventually, winds through a little marina that leads back to the start.”

Torc Waterfall (5 Min.)

Torc Waterfall at Killarney National Park is only a 5-minute walk. You heard right! 5 minutes! “Torc” means “boar.” According to legend, an Irish magical boar was slain by the Irish hero Finn McCool. Today, this 70-80-foot waterfall has a hike that’s so flexible in how much you choose to do. You can either do the lake loop, or opt for a short uphill walk that has a viewpoint for the middle lake. In hindsight, navigating this place is a no-brainer.

White Arrow Route (40 Min.)

Burren National Park is the home of the White Arrow Route, which is one of the shortest walks in Ireland. Despite its shortness in mileage, there’s still a lot to see on the route. Since the park itself includes 70% of Ireland’s 900 native plant species, the route will display this same beauty. The most preferred time to visit the route is during the spring when the wildflowers are in bloom.

The Scalp Lookout Trail (45 Min.)

The Scalp Lookout Trail in Barnaslingan Wood is a family-friendly hike that takes you from pine to beech to rir trees in Ireland. The lookout over The Scalp shows you that it was carved out of solid granite by glacial overflow. You’ll also spot views of Tonduff, Maulin, and the Great Sugar Loaf Mountains.

Lower Diamond Hill (1.5 Hours)

Lower Diamond Hill is the best way to introduce beginning hikers to an easy but beautiful experience. With 360-degree views overseeing Inishbofin, Inishturk, Caher, and Clare Island, you’ll eventually find a breathtaking ocean landscape with Diamond Hill, meadows with exposed rock, and the ocean that still peaks out from the water in various places.

Howth Cliff Walk (2 Hours)

“Howth Cliff Walk is one of the most convenient hikes in Ireland for those who just flew into Dublin,” says Louie Coles, a business blogger at State of writing and Revieweal. “There, you’ll see Ireland’s craggy coastline and cliffs, Dublin Bay, as well as two lighthouses, Baily Lighthouse and Howth Harbor Lighthouse. Plus, there’s Ireland’s Eye with its bird sanctuary, along with other parts of the country that will dazzle you. There are a few trails to choose from at Howth Cliff – one beginning from the train station, a longer purple one that splits from the Walk as you head to Baily Lighthouse, and one that takes you down the main road through Howth Village on the way back.”

Bray to Greystones (2.5 Hours)

Finally, the trail from Bray to Greystones in Ireland is another easy hike. With a well-kept path, the walk is simple. Just keep in mind to wear proper footwear, and check the weather, as the cliff path is narrow. Other than that, you’ll find the best views of nature, and even wildlife (i.e. sea birds, dolphins, sharks, and harbor porpoises). Now, if you walk from Bray to Greystones towards the end, you’ll arrive at sea level and enter the Greystone harbor; or, you can start at Greystones and work your way up. And, if you don’t want to walk back to where you’ve started, you can always take the train back.

Get out there!

No matter which hikes you pick in Ireland, you can guarantee that they’re easy to navigate, and you’ll have a great time walking through fantastic scenery and trails. With that said, we hope you’ve found a trail in Ireland that fits into your craving for adventure and nature.

