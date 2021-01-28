Are you missing Ireland? We are, too.

While staying at home during these uncertain times is certainly the safest plan of action, we can't help but find ourselves missing the unmatched sensations of visiting Ireland.

The sights, the sounds, the feelings - a trip to Ireland brings our senses back to life! Here are just a few of the things that we can't wait to experience again once we’re back on the island of Ireland:

The sights

Whether they're manmade, like the Poolbeg Chimneys in Dublin or the towering Samson and Goliath cranes in Belfast, or all-natural, like Croagh Patrick in County Mayo or the unbelievable Giant's Causeway in County Antrim, we can't wait to marvel again at these uniquely Irish locales.

The smells

Scones fresh out of the oven, the misty coastal air of the Wild Atlantic Way in the morning, a roaring turf fire - it's all enough to bring you right back to life.

The sounds

Traditional Irish music floating through the cobbled streets of Galway City, the waves crashing upon the stunning Cliffs of Moher, the endearing and friendly Irish accents? It's all music to our ears.

The tastes

Creamy Kerrygold butter, slathered on warm, homemade brown bread. A hearty Wicklow lamb stew. Tucking into a refreshing 99 ice cream cone on a sunny day. A proper dinner in one of the multiple Michelin-starred restaurants. We're getting hungry just thinking about it!

The feeling

The joyful embrace of a relative or friend you haven't seen in a while. The coziness of your Irish home away from home. The excitement of experiencing something brand new in a country steeped in history - we can't wait until we can get back to Ireland again.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland when the time is right, check out its website.