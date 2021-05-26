County Tyrone is one of the six counties that make up Northern Ireland and boasts an array of different sights to behold.

If you are planning a visit to Northern Ireland and fancy a stop in Tyrone, then here are five 'must do' attractions to get you started!

Ulster American Folk Park

Situated in the town of Omagh, this exhibition examines life in Ulster during the 18th and 19th centuries and allows you to take a look at how emigrants lived during this time, both before and after their transatlantic journey and the challenges, they faced. This museum not only shows you how life was during these centuries, but it also takes you on a journey through it by way of an interactive experience.

With thatched cottages, an emigrant ship, food sampling, and live characters who go through their daily routines while explaining how life was during that time, this attraction allows you to immerse yourself in a completely different era.

Visitor information here

Todds Leap Activity Center

If you see yourself as a bit of a daredevil or adrenaline junkie, then this might be for you. Tyrone has no shortage of off-road terrain and this activity center takes full advantage of it.

Located in the town of Ballygawley, Todds Leap offers a variety of different activities including off-road driving through muddy terrain, a 500m zip line over a lush green forest, and a 30ft free-fall drop zone landing on what is effectively a bouncing castle, and much more. They also have health spa options just in case. A great place for a family adventure.

Visitor information here

Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House Arts & Visitor Center

This is one of the most significant historical sites in Northern Ireland. Once the home of the powerful O’Neill dynasty, who were also known as the Kings of Tyrone, this archaeological site is situated in the highlands above the town of Dungannon. This was strategically important as it gave its occupiers a view of all the nine counties of Ulster.

The visitor center in Ranfurly House will allow you to delve into the history and major events from the area’s past. From the Flight of the Earls through to the Ulster Plantation.

Visitor information here.

Beaghmore Stone Circles

Beaghmore is a fascinating Bronze Age megalithic complex, which was covered over for centuries by peat bogs. Sitting on a cliff north of Cookstown, on the southeast edge of the Sperrin Mountains, Beaghmore features ancient burial cairns, standing stones, and stone circles, in addition to – some believe – treasures that have yet to be discovered. They are classified as State Care Historic Monuments.

While some visitors bemoan the appearance of Beaghmore as ‘just a pile of rocks,’ those with a keen interest in Ireland’s history and archaeology will see exactly why they are so special.

See visitor information here

Gortin Glen Forest Park

One of the loveliest spots for nature lovers in all of Northern Ireland, Gortin Glen Forest Park is a tranquil escape just six miles north of Omagh. The expansive park, open until 10:00 pm every day, offers something for everyone: mountain biking trails, hiking trails, horse riding, youth camping, and even a five-mile drive for those who want to take it a bit easier.

The forest’s beauty is all the more impressive when you learn it was initially planned for timber production. Today it is home to the Sika deer and a vast array of flora and fauna.

See visitor information here

