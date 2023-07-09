It’s no secret that Ireland boasts a number of breathtaking spots in all corners of the country.

Here are our top ten favorite Irish views and where to find them.

Sky Road, Co. Galway

This 7-mile circular drive to the west of Clifden offers stunning views of the Atlantic.

Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary

One mile outside town on the Old Dublin Road, the Rock of Cashel is backdropped by the Galtee Mountains.

Ladies’ View, Co Kerry

Located between Kenmare and Killarney on the N71 in the heart of Killarney National Parks.

Giant’s Causeway, Co Antrim

From Belfast, follow signs for the "Giant's Causeway Coastal Route" for a beautiful scenic route. Then, hike around and climb out on the rocks at the stunning locale.

Old Head of Kinsale, Co Cork

A popular site for golfing, this spot that juts out into the Atlantic Ocean has stellar views.

Hungry Hill, Beara Peninsula, Co Kerry

The highest peak in the beautiful Beara Peninsula overlaps the border of Cork and Kerry.

Slieve League, Co Donegal

The viewing point on Sliabh League in Donegal offers an amazing sea vista and landscape with views across Donegal Bay to counties Leitrim, Sligo, and Mayo.

Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

On the western coast of Ireland in Co Clare, the Cliffs of Moher are easily accessible from most major hubs in Ireland.

Aran Islands, Co Galway

As a set of islands, the Aran Islands are only accessible by ferry (from Rossaveel in Galway) or by plane. Once on the islands, take a bike ride to take in the sights.

Glendalough, Co Wicklow

As a popular spot, many tours run out of Dublin into picturesque Glendalough.

* Originally published in 2013, updated in July 2023.