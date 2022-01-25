There are few better places to be than in Ireland on a sunny day!

The Emerald Isle is renowned for its tepid and somewhat disappointing weather during the summer, but every now and down, a heatwave turns the island into a true summer paradise.

These are ten of the reasons that make Ireland the best place to be on a glorious summer after now.

Read more Ireland’s Ashford Castle named among best in the world for a winter getaway

1. It’s as if there has been a nationwide miracle when the sun shines in Ireland, as a result everyone is in a good mood.

2. If you think Ireland is green, wait until the sun comes out - everywhere looks beautiful!

3. The farmers take advantage of the good weather, so they can cut the turf and save the hay.

4. Sun worshippers get a chance to work on their farmer's tan.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

5. Finally, there’s an occasion to stuff your face with the best ice cream going - which one is your favorite?

6. Ireland has a maritime-influenced climate, which means there is little to low humidity.

7. A long stretch in the evening means it stays bright until around 11 pm.

8. There are no mosquitoes in Ireland, so no need to worry about getting destroyed in bug bites.

9. There’s finally an excuse to do more than just walk on the beach.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

10. People finally get a chance to use their BBQ and outdoor seating.