Ashford Castle in Cong, Ireland, was named the 9th Best Hotel in the World for a Winter Getaway by Big 7 Travel.

Big 7 Travel has released its list of the 25 Best Hotels in the World for a Winter Getaway and this five-star Irish castle has made the cut.

The 800-year-old castle is set on a 350-acre site on the shores of Lough Corrib and the River Cong.

The list of top 25 hotels for the perfect winter escape includes everything from fairytale castles to sustainable treehouses. The hotels were ranked based on several factors, including high reviews, unique 'winter' experiences, coziness factor and luxury.

"This 800-year old castle was the former home of the Guinness family, but now it’s a luxury hotel that promises to fulfill all of your Downtown dreams," writes Big 7 Travel about Ashford Castle.

"If you make the trip at Christmas, you’ll get to enjoy Christmas Eve dinner in the George V Dining Room, a Christmas morning cruise on Lough Corrib with traditional music and hot whiskey, wine tasting in the cellar, whiskey tasting in the billiards room and activities such as archery and falconry across the estate. La-di-da!"

TOP 10 BEST HOTELS FOR A WINTER GETAWAY:

1. Treehotel (Sweden)

2. Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort (Finland)

3. Hotel de Glace, Quebec City (Canada)

4. Timberline Lodge, Oregon (United States)

5. Hotel Arctic (Greenland)

6. Sorrisniva Ice Hotel, Alta (Norway)

7. Le Grand Bellevue, Gstaad (Switzerland)

8. Corinthia Hotel, Budapest (Hungary)

9. Ashford Castle, Cong (Ireland)

10. The Ahwahnee, California (United States)

For the full list of the 25 Best Hotels In The World For A Winter Getaway, visit the Big 7 Travel website here.