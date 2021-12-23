To that end here are some carefully curated gift ideas for the stylish male globetrotter in your life.

Away – The Large Everywhere Bag

Away are becoming to travel what Apple is to tech, sturdy workhouse accessories that do what you expect them to – stylishly – and without fuss.

This winter we recommend The Large Everywhere Bag, which hits the sweet spot between size, portability and packing prowess. Truly a travelers Tardis, you'll be amazed how far you can get past one carry-on with this companion.

Buck Mason – Carry On Jacket

Keeping your cool in the ever-shrinking rows of basic economy is an increasing ordeal. Buck Mason have crafted an unstructured lightweight Carry On Jacket and pants that wear well, travel with ease and get you to your destination looking like a million bucks.

Easy to wear but durable, these pack well and alternate easily between spring, summer and fall depending on your destination. Arrive looking put together instead of off-putting.

Aqua Di Parma Colonia Bath Kit

For a touch of luxury to brighten any Air B&B or Mister B&B stay we suggest the iconic Aqua Di Parma Colonia Bath Kit.

The pop-into any toiletries bag and won't be confiscated by the airport security so you're bringing the bright notes of Colonia to wash away those long haul flight blues and leave you feeling very expensive and utterly refreshed.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

The cabin air at 30,000 feet is as dry as most deserts. That's some serious dehydration.

To prevent moisture loss we recommend the re-hydrating face mask from Japanese skincare brand SK-11 Facial Treatment Mask to give yourself that missing glow.

S'well Stainless Steel Hydro Flask

Made to fit in your backpack pocket and insulated to keep liquids hot for up to eighteen hours or cold for thirty-six, the S'well Stainless Steel Hydro Flask sports a minimalist design and comes in a series of eye-catching styles.

iPad Air

Hitting the sweet spot between function and form, the iPad Air is the traveler's friend - a workhorse that's lighter than almost all the other tablets on the market but with a battery that lasts and a screen that makes productivity and browsing fun.

Catch up on emails and draft your next report as you fly - in style.

Unidapt Universal Travel Adapter

Traveling is made so much easier when you can plug your essential teach like phones and laptops into the local power sockets without blowing them up.

We recommend the Unidapt Universal Travel Adapter for this purpose, it goes anywhere and adapts to all currents.

Nidra Premium Quality Eye Mask

These are a godsend on a long-haul flight.

The Nidra Eye Mask completely blocks out all light and visual stimuli – crucial keys to a good sleep - so you can nap or sleep soundly anywhere. These are bestsellers on Amazon for under $20 at time of writing.

Aesop Adventurer Roll Up Set

A limited-edition Aesop hand care set housed inside a portable pouch. The set includes the famous Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash that cleanses and refreshes, killing bacteria without water. The Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist for cleansing and refreshing hand mist. And the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, a rich, readily absorbed moisturizing balm for labor-wearied hands and cuticles.

JBL Clip 3, Waterproof, Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Light, portable and durable – this little speaker means you will have music wherever you go. The JBL Clip 3 connects easily to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth and in seconds you have your tunes no matter where in the world you find yourself. Lasts a very long time between charges too.

