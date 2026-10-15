Ireland’s largest festival of architecture, ‘Open House Dublin’ is celebrating its 21st year this October and the Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to host a number of tours at OPW sites across the city as part of this festival.

Throughout the festival, buildings and public spaces across Dublin open up to the public, providing opportunities to experience and understand the city from different perspectives.

The OPW is delighted to offer tours at the following locations: Pearse Museum, St. Enda’s Park, Custom House Visitor Centre, The National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, The Four Courts, Rathfarnham Castle, Irish National War Memorial Gardens and Kilmainham Gaol.

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Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran said:

“The Open House Dublin Festival is a great opportunity for the public to visit OPW sites across the city and learn about these historic buildings through an architectural lens and celebrate what makes Dublin so special. I am delighted to have been invited to officially launch this unique festival this year, and I encourage the public to get involved and experience architecture and heritage on display.”

The festival creates opportunities for people to explore, question and take part in conversations about the places they live. Through tours, workshops and exhibitions, it brings together the public, architects, communities and cultural organisations to exchange ideas about heritage, place-making and the future of the city.

The programme is designed to encourage conversations about architecture and the built environment, recognising that a more inclusive city begins with more people having the opportunity to experience it, understand it and have a voice in how it evolves.

The OPW, in collaboration with the IAF share a commitment to making architecture and the built environment accessible to the public.

Through this public engagement, Open House Dublin demonstrates the role architecture and culture can play in building a more connected, sustainable and participatory city.

For more information about participating OPW locations, please click here.