Tourism Ireland has launched a stunning and inspirational video to remind people of the beauty of Ireland and what they can expect to enjoy when the COVID-19 lockdown is over.

The video includes clips of landscapes that have been virtually untouched and unspoiled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, entitled "I will return", features spectacular shots of famous Irish landmarks and the Irish countryside and provides a stirring message that Ireland will get through this current health crisis.

"I will return" features a specially written poem that promises better times ahead and reminds us of the beauty and resilience of Ireland.

"Alas I'll have to wait to see my true love's form, but we all know that these green lands have weathered much tougher storms," the video's narrator says.

The video promises that the best locations in Ireland will still be there when the lockdown is over and encourages people to dream about better times in the future.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons said that the video "allows us to keep the beauty of the island of Ireland to the fore."

Other tourism boards have also released similarly beautiful and inspirational videos in recent weeks to remind Irish people of Ireland's natural beauty.

Pure Cork launched a video that showcases the beauty of the county and promised that "it'll be pure brilliant" when Cork awakes from its current "slumber."

In these peculiar times, we all miss the joy of travel, of discovery, of connection.



This made-from-home video reminds us that when this is over, these joys still await us, but for now, #StayHome and afterwards #PureCorkAwaits you, ready to be savoured when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/BhOdqwMA90 — Pure Cork (@pure_cork) May 1, 2020

The video features gorgeous aerial shots of Cork City, the Old Head of Kinsale and other beautiful coastal locations in Ireland's largest county.

The video's narrator says that the things people love about Cork "are still here" to give people "hope, sustenance and joy."

Mayo tourism board MayoDotIE also released a video at the beginning of May to celebrate Mayo Day on May 2, the annual celebration of everything great about the western county.

"Oceans Apart" features shots of the beautiful Mayo countryside, but focuses on families who have been separated during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes audio recordings of Mayo ex-pats all over the world who are missing home during lockdown and draws on Mayo's previous experience during the famine to assure people that the county will pull through.

The short film, directed by Lorcan Hynes, deals with the themes of emigration from the west of Ireland and connection during the COVID-19 pandemic and features shots from locations all over the world.

The video includes a stirring message: "Hope is always on the horizon."

