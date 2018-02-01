This new St Brigid tourism trail in Kildare is sure to become a St. Brigid’s Day tradition.

Happy St Brigid’s Day! On February 1 we celebrate Ireland’s female patron saint, St Brigid, and in honor of St. Brigid’s Day 2018, Co. Kildare Tourism Board today announced the launch of a new St Brigid tourism trail.

Launched in conjunction with Ireland's Ancient East, the new trail takes in some of Kildare town’s top landmarks creating a north-south trail which will be a major attraction for visitors to the town not just on Féile Bríde (St Brigid’s Day).

“Kildare Town is one of the most important ecclesiastical centers in Ireland, which we highlight with this new tourist trail,” said Kildare Tourism Development Manager Aine Mangan.

“St Brigid established her church and monastery close to an oak grove in Kildare, giving the town its name – Cill Dara, the church of the oak.”

Read more: Why Irish women should follow St. Brigid, not just St. Patrick

The remarkable story of St Brigid and her time in Kildare will be highlighted throughout the trail, a story often overlooked by the worldwide fame of Ireland’s male patron saint, St Patrick. St Brigid is believed to have founded a monastery for both men and women in Kildare by pleading with the King of Leinster for some land. Granting St Brigid only the amount of land that the cloak on her back could cover, the legend tells it that a miracle stretched the cloak to cover the entire of the Kildare flat Curragh Plains.

“The St Brigid’s Trail will interest visitors from both home and abroad who want to learn more about Ireland’s female patron saint,” Mangan continued.

“The trail can be completed in approximately two hours, allowing visitors plenty of time to explore everything the town has to offer afterward.”

Read more: Everything you need to know about St. Brigid ahead of St. Brigid's Day 2018

Beginning at the Kildare Heritage Centre on Market Square, visitors will be able to watch an audio-visual presentation on St Brigid and her connection to the town before continuing on to St Brigid’s Cathedral and St Brigid’s Church which was opened by Daniel O’Connell in 1833.

The key stop on the trail is Solas Bhríde Centre – a purpose-built center dedicated to the spiritual legacy of St Brigid and its relevance for our time. The final spot on the tour is the ancient St Brigid’s Well on Tully Road, where visitors can while away a peaceful hour.

More information on St Brigid’s trail can be found at intokildare.com.

Beannachtaí na Féile Bríde oraibh! (St Brigid’s Day blessings!)

Have you ever visited any of the St Brigid landmarks in Kildare or any of the other holy wells and landmarks named in her honor in Ireland? Let us know about it in the comments section, below.