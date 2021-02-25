This time of year is always so filled with promise. From the "grand stretch in the evening" to the first showing of snowdrops and daffodils, nature is indeed blooming everywhere you look. Including in the March / April issue of Ireland of the Welcomes.
And with that in mind in the March / April issue of Ireland of the Welcomes, we visit The National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, and explore the award-winning greenhouses, walks, and extraordinary plant collection. Staying in Dublin, we also shine a light on the historic General Post Office and the often-written about Royal Canal.
History is, of course, that which ties us all together, and in this issue, we look at ten Irish people who made their mark on global history but between the jigs and the reels are possibly not given the recognition they deserve.
We also visit Maynooth and take stock of Ireland's oldest tree, as well as investigating the life and times of architect James Hoban who designed The White House.
Enjoy!
Check out what's inside the March / April 2021 issue of Ireland of the Welcomes.
News
A roundup of what's on and where, including exhibitions, the St Patrick's Festival, and more
Ireland's Call
A reflection on the people, places, and memories that make Ireland so special
Grace O'Malley
Deanna O'Connor looks at the life and times of Ireland's Pirate Queen Grace O'Malley
Cover story
Ireland's historic General Post Office and its place in Dublin's history
Glasnevin Cemetery
A famous resting place for over one million souls, including famous historical figures
Game changers
A look at the lesser-known faces who changed the course of history
Corpsing
An exclusive extract from Sophie White's new book Corpsing, ahead of its release
Cycle of Life
A look at Ireland's oldest tree and its 800 years of history
James Hoban
The Irishman who designed The White House
Photo Essay
A look at The National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin
Poems
From Ireland's greatest
Books
The latest releases from Irish authors
