This time of year is always so filled with promise. From the "grand stretch in the evening" to the first showing of snowdrops and daffodils, nature is indeed blooming everywhere you look. Including in the March / April issue of Ireland of the Welcomes.

And with that in mind in the March / April issue of Ireland of the Welcomes, we visit The National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, and explore the award-winning greenhouses, walks, and extraordinary plant collection. Staying in Dublin, we also shine a light on the historic General Post Office and the often-written about Royal Canal.

History is, of course, that which ties us all together, and in this issue, we look at ten Irish people who made their mark on global history but between the jigs and the reels are possibly not given the recognition they deserve.

We also visit Maynooth and take stock of Ireland's oldest tree, as well as investigating the life and times of architect James Hoban who designed The White House.

Enjoy!

News

A roundup of what's on and where, including exhibitions, the St Patrick's Festival, and more

Ireland's Call

A reflection on the people, places, and memories that make Ireland so special

Grace O'Malley

Deanna O'Connor looks at the life and times of Ireland's Pirate Queen Grace O'Malley

Cover story

Ireland's historic General Post Office and its place in Dublin's history

Glasnevin Cemetery

A famous resting place for over one million souls, including famous historical figures

Game changers

A look at the lesser-known faces who changed the course of history

Corpsing

An exclusive extract from Sophie White's new book Corpsing, ahead of its release

Cycle of Life

A look at Ireland's oldest tree and its 800 years of history

James Hoban

The Irishman who designed The White House

Photo Essay

A look at The National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin

Poems

From Ireland's greatest

Books

The latest releases from Irish authors