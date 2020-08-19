Beloved by generations of readers, our sister publication Ireland of the Welcomes is the largest and longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world. This glossy magazine is available by subscription, six times a year.

Ireland of the Welcomes content also appears online on IrishCentral, right here. The long-standing passionate Ireland of the Welcomes community also have a vibrant presence on Facebook also.

The September / October issue of Ireland of the Welcomes is hot off the presses. Here's what the latest jam-packed issue has instore for subscribers.

- Cover story

The legacy of George Bernard Shaw and the impact his life had on The National Gallery of Ireland

- Ryan's Daughter

When Hollywood came to Ireland

- Cycle of Life

Exploring the Wild Atlantic Way

- Staycations

The best hotel deals in Ireland

- Photo Essay

Ireland in autumn

- Books

The latest releases from Irish authors