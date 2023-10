Shannon Airport has bagged the number one spot in the travel category and ranked in the top 20 overall in the 2023 CXi Customer Experience Report from The CX Company.

Shannon Airport was named the best brand in the travel sector and landed in 20th in the report's overall 'league table,' tying with supermarket MACE.

The Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report 2023, which was published this week, surveyed 175 organizations, of which 150 were ranked in the league table under 11 different categories.

“Shannon Airport, a new entrant to the survey, holds the top spot [in the Travel category] and sits at 20 in the overall survey," the report said.

"Customers attribute their high scoring to the trust built by Shannon Airport on the back of it being easy to travel through and the understanding and knowledge of their staff.”

Shannon Airport has been ranked the number one airport for customer experience in the Customer Experience Insights Report 2023! 🏆 Thank you to our wonderful staff for going above and beyond to deliver an easy experience for all. ✈️ More: https://t.co/VBTI0O0zHB#makingiteasy pic.twitter.com/LIevXo901m — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 3, 2023

Commenting on the report, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “The results of the CXi report is a credit to our staff here at Shannon Airport.

"Our teams across the Group work extremely hard to ensure our promise of ‘making it easy’ is part of everyone’s journey through the airport.

"It is a great achievement for us to see that in our first year being included in the report, we now score in the top 20 organisations across the country and the highest in the travel category.

“This has been made even more significant when you look at the last few years in the wake of the pandemic and how it hit the aviation industry.

"On days like today, a spotlight is shone on the dedication and teamwork of our people, and I would like to thank them for the world-class services they provide to our passengers and the Shannon Airport experience.”

Shannon Airport, whose brand promise is “making it easy,” boasts of many firsts when it comes to making their passenger’s journey as hassle-free as possible.

In 2017, the airport installed the first airport sensory room in Europe for passengers with sensory needs, in conjunction with its Autism Awareness Programme.

In 2021, Shannon became the first state airport in Ireland to allow liquids, gels, and electronics to remain in carry-on luggage, thanks to a multimillion-euro state-of-the-art security screening system, and in 2022 the airport was designated as the world’s first Age Friendly Airport along with Ireland West Airport, by the World Health Organisation (WHO).