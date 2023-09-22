The Shannon Airport Group has welcomed the news that Delta Air Lines will restart its nonstop, daily, seasonal service between Shannon Airport in Co Clare and JFK Airport in New York City next year.

Delta will return to Shannon from JFK beginning May 23, 2024, the airline announced today, Friday, September 22.

Last operated in 2019, this nonstop service joins Delta’s existing flying to Dublin, including the newly announced service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

Shannon Airport Group said on Friday that the new Delta service, which will provide an additional 2,700 weekly seats on the JFK route, is a welcome boost for the regional economy.

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “We are delighted with the restoration of the Delta New York/JFK service. We have worked closely with the airline to make it happen.

"The additional daily service to this important gateway of JFK will further boost connectivity to the US, helping our customers to reach global export markets, attract Foreign Direct Investment, and bring international visitors to the West of Ireland - all of which help drive economic activity."

Considine added: “Shannon was the first Irish airport that Delta chose to fly into back in 1986 and it's fantastic to see them return to Shannon. This new service is excellent news for passengers from this region and inbound passengers who wish to explore the Wild Atlantic Way.

"We have enjoyed a considerable transatlantic market rebound generally since Covid. In addition to New York/JFK services, we also have services to Boston, Chicago, and New York/Newark.

"There is a particular demand for services directly into the west of Ireland through Shannon and we are delighted to be able to facilitate this through airline partners such as Delta.”

The service will be operated with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft with 193 seats and feature Delta’s domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin service.

Delta's announcement that it is resuming its Shannon - JFK route comes about a month after it confirmed it would be launching a new route from Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Dublin. The route will operate five times a week from May 9, 2024.

With the addition of its MSP route, Delta will offer seasonal service to Ireland from three of its US hubs – Atlanta, Boston, and Minneapolis – in addition to year-round service from New York-JFK.