Ireland is the best place in the world to propose to your significant other.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many lovestruck couples are on the hunt for an unforgettable place to pop the question.

With colorful countryside, serene lakes, dramatic mountains, and historic castles, Ireland has plenty of romantic places to inspire a proposal to remember.

Here are our top ten places to pop the question in Ireland:

Torc Waterfall, Co Kerry

Scenic Killarney National Park is awash with mountains, lakes, cute traditional cottages, and some of Ireland’s most stunning countryside. Take a horsedrawn carriage ride around the park and stop off at Torc Waterfall, a 60-foot high cascading waterfall that’s a real natural wonder.

Whitefriar Street Chapel, Dublin

Every year around Valentine’s Day couples make pilgrimages to this Carmelite chapel in Dublin city center. Tucked away inside lie the remains of St. Valentine and a visit to the patron saint of lovers has inspired many February 14 proposals.

Marble Arch Caves, Fermanagh

Say ‘Yes!’ in a world of stalagmites and stalactites in these wonderful caves under the lush green Fermanagh countryside. Discovered in the 19th century, these incredible caves are like stepping into another world.

Co Sligo beaches

Get swept away with the salty sea air and gentle lapping waves on a romantic walk along Strandhill beach in Sligo. Take a horse ride along the sand, check out the view of Mount Benbulben or unwind with an Irish seaweed bath together, one of Sligo’s specialties.

Inchydoney, West Cork

Idyllic Inchydoney is the perfect place for a secluded love-in. Take a picnic on the grassy hill overlooking the wild Atlantic Ocean, spell ‘I love you’ in the soft sand and go for a couples massage in the award-winning Inchydoney Island Spa.

Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

Fans of John Ford’s classic "The Quiet Man" will instantly recognize the quaint village of Cong from the John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara love story. In fact, the cast even stayed at the five-star property. Dating back to 1228, Ashford Castle is an ideal base to start exploring the romantic west of Ireland.

Powerscourt Estate & Gardens, Co Wicklow

Romance will definitely bloom after a stroll through the gardens of Powerscourt House, one of Ireland’s finest country estates. The expansive gardens include 47 acres of manicured landscape and colorful flowers. Don’t miss Ireland’s highest waterfall, also on the estate.

Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

On a clear day the view from The Cliffs of Moher is breathtaking – sweeping cliffs, the expansive Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands in the distance. You might have to battle the Atlantic wind, but this will definitely be a proposal to remember.

Glendalough Valley and Tower, Co Wicklow

Founded by St Kevin in the 6th century, the early Christian Monastic site of Glendalough is bliss to visit. See two lakes as well as a picturesque round tower. A walk through this gorgeous valley is guaranteed to inspire many to drop down on one knee.

Newgrange, Co Meath

In Irish mythology, Aonghus and Caer both flew to Newgrange and lived there in the form of swans. This famous Megalithic Passage Tomb dates back to 3200BC and each year the sun lights up the inner chamber for the Winter Solstice. Around 50 people are chosen by lottery to experience this ancient wonder in the flesh. You can’t get a more exclusive proposal than that.

