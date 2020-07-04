Long and strange place names are almost a specialty in Ireland and the more unpronounceable the better!

These ten townlands in Ireland have the country's longest place names on record. With a single word of 20 to 25 letters, the Anglicized versions of these Irish place titles are almost impossible to pronounce.

Glassillaunvealnacurra, Co. Galway

Irish: Glas Oileán Bhéal na Cora.

This Galway townland way out west translates as “little green island of the mouth of the weir.”

@logainm_ie According to the folks on facebook, Glassillaunvealnacurra, Co. Galway also has 22 letters :) — Irish Archaeology (@irarchaeology) May 28, 2015

Illaungraffanavrankagh, The Burren, Co. Clare

Irish:To be officially confirmed.

Although the National Place Names Branch have yet to officially confirm the Irish language version of this place name, it's safe to say that the beginning "Illaun" stems from the Irish word "oileán" meaning "island."

Muckanaghederdauhaulia, Co. Galway

Irish: Muiceanach idir Dhá Sháile

Translates into “ridge shaped like a pig's back between two expanses of briny water” or, more simply, “pig shaped hill between two seas.”

Is Muckanaghederdauhaulia Co Galway the longest placename in Ireland? 22 letters, can it be beaten? via @logainm_ie pic.twitter.com/KExWby2G5k — Irish Archaeology (@irarchaeology) May 28, 2015

Ballywinterrourkewood, Co. Limerick

Irish: Coill Bhaile Mhuintir Ruairc

Although the English version may lead you to believe it is a place of eternal snow, the Irish of Ballywinterrourkewood translates as "the wood of the town of the Rourker clan/family."

Corragunnagalliaghdoo Island, Co. Mayo

Irish: Carraigín na gCailleach Dubh

An aquatic bird haven, this townland translates as "The small rock of the cormorants" (a sea-bird).

Carrowkeelanahaglass, Co. Galway

Irish: Ceathrú Chaol an Atha Ghlais

The third Galway town on the list translates roughly into “a narrow green marshland by a stream.”

Cartroncarrowntogher, Co. Roscommon

Irish:To be officially confirmed.

Not to be outdone by their Galway neighbors, the Rossies come in with their own tongue-twisting contribution.

Knockavanniamountain, Co. Waterford

Irish: Sliabh Chnoc an Bhainne

Translates roughly as “hill of milk” or “Milk Hill Mountain.”

Newtownmoneenluggagh, Co. Kildare

Irish: An Móinín Logach

The only Leinster contribution (the west must like their long-winded place names a lot more), this townland in the county of the Lilywhites translates as "the pitted small bogland."

Scartnadrinymountain, Co. Waterford

Irish: Barr na Scairte

Translates directly into “Top of Dispersal”

If you think you can fill in some of the missing Irish translations or name meanings, let us know in the comments section!

*Originally published in October 2014.