Ahead of World Tourism Day on Monday, September 27, Google Maps has announced the most searched for tourist destinations in Ireland and across Europe.

Dublin’s Phoenix Park topped the list of most searched destinations in Ireland, followed by Dublin Zoo and Trinity College.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was the most searched tourist destination in all of Europe, followed by the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, and the Musée du Louvre in France.

The top searched tourist destinations in Ireland in Google Maps:

Phoenix Park Dublin Zoo Trinity College Dublin Tayto Park Aviva Stadium Guinness Storehouse Connemara National Park Dublin Castle Croke Park Powerscourt House & Gardens

The top searched tourist destination in Europe in Google Maps:

Tour Eiffel (France) Basílica de la Sagrada Família (Spain) Musée du Louvre (France) Europa-Park (Germany) Colosseo (Italy) Plitvička jezera (Croatia) Costiera Amalfitana (Italy) Energylandia (Poland) Duomo di Milano (Italy) Camp Nou (Spain)

In celebration of World Tourism Day, Google Maps shared a few tips on using their platform while traveling.

Google Maps Top Tips:

1. Tabs are your new tick list: Use the tabs at the bottom of the app to keep track of your travel bucket list and find your next must-see destination! Check out the Updates tab to see trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers — so you can find the best things to do no matter where you are.

2. Remember where you’ve been: From the new park you found to the beautiful art gallery you want to revisit, use Saved Places to view all these spots in one place. It’s perfect for reminiscing and sharing recommendations with friends.

3. Dodge the crowds at all costs: Time your visits around crowds with transit crowdedness information. (Bonus: it makes it easier to social distance!) Search for a tourist destination on Google Maps or tap on it in the map to see things like opening times and crowdedness predictions.

Google has also launched a new set of features and initiatives to help travel businesses connect with people online, including new ways for users on Search to discover attractions, tours or activities, and highlighting hotel sustainability.

Google is also joining the Travalyst coalition as a founding member. Travalyst is a non-profit organization working to identify and help bring about the systemic changes needed in order for sustainable travel to be taken out of the niche, and into the mainstream.

