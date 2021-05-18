This, Doolin, County Clare B & B has been rated the best in Ireland for the second year in a row.

Daly’s House in Doolin has ranked among the top 20 guesthouse in the world and in Europe’s top 10 in this year’s Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The Best of the Best list highlights travelers' favorite hotels, restaurants and destinations across the globe.

Daly’s House ranked as the best rated B&B in Ireland, the eighth in Europe and the 19th worldwide, reports The Irish Times.

Owner Susan Daly said she was glad to see the B&B being recognized by guests. The business, which has been open for 35 years, has relied primarily on word-of-mouth for bookings and publicity for many years.

“Our relationship with other B&Bs has also been very important for referrals. But over the last number of years a lot of this has moved online so that visibility is very important,” she said. “We do rely on people to do those online reviews to help keep that visibility. But it’s a mixture of that with repeat guests.”

Daly’s House is set to reopen in June following the lifting of COVID restrictions, RTÉ reports.

Daly said she has received plenty of domestic interest for the summer and bookings are just beginning to come in from the U.S. for the later part of the year.

The luxurious, four-star accommodations are located in a "peaceful countryside location" near the Cliffs of Moher, Burren National Park and the Aran Islands.

Reviews of the six room B&B have heaped praise on the delicious breakfasts, spotless accommodation, and charming host.

According to Tripadvisor, her are Ireland's top 10 B&B’s:

1. Daly’s House, Doolin, Co Clare

2. Rockcrest House, Kenmare, Co Kerry

3. Sheedy’s, Doolin, Co Clare

4. Hazelwood Lodge, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

5. Drumcreehy House, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

6. Woodside Lodge, Westport, Co Mayo

7. The 19th Lodge, Ballybunion, Co Kerry

8. Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

9. Giltraps Townhouse & Glamping, Kinnitty, Co Offaly

10. Doolin Inn, Doolin, Co Clare