Are you a fan of the Quiet Man who fancies a vacation on Ireland's west coast? Well then, this Quiet Man-themed B&B in County Mayo might be just the place for you.

Michaeleen's Manor, located just one kilometer from Cong Village where the famous Hollywood movie was filmed, boasts one of the largest collections of Quiet Man memorabilia in the world and offers rooms named after characters from the famous movie.

The bed and breakfast is owned by Gerry and Margaret Collins who have extensive experience in all things Quiet Man. Gerry Collins, for instance, has spent years as a Quiet Man tour guide in Cong and is an authority on the subject.

The B&B has welcomed visitors from all over the world, including Marissa Wayne, daughter of Quiet Man star John Wayne.

Michaeleen Manor is also just a three-minute drive from the Quiet Man museum, which is an exact replica of the White O'Morn cottage from the 1952 movie.

The museum features exact replicas of some of the most notable artifacts from the movie, including Mary Kate's cottage piano and Sean Thornton's big bed.

Guests can also avail of daily walking tours that depart from the museum and consist of a one-hour, leisurely stroll around Cong Village. The tour features all of the locations seen in the movie, including Pat Cohan's Bar, the Dying Man's House, and the Reverend Playfair's House in addition to the Quiet Man commemorative statue.

If that isn't enough, the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way is just a short drive from the B&B and guests can enjoy boat tours of Ireland's only fjord at Killary Harbor thanks to Killary Fjord Boat Trips.

Quiet Man fans can also glimpse Lettergesh Beach, near Killary Harbor, where John Ford filmed the horse racing scenes from the famous movie.

For more information about the Quiet Man B&B, or to make a booking, click here.

