Five Irish beaches have been included in the top 20 "wild swimming spots" in the UK and Ireland, with Achill Island's Keem Beach topping the list.

Compiled by Ocean Bottle, the ranking attempts to find the best wild swimming locations in the UK and Ireland, using government websites to source the "bathing water quality" of more than 800 waterways.

The site assessed the average water quality over a number of years, including the E.coli and intestinal Enterococci count at each beach. It then compared each location's water quality with its reviews on Google to uncover the best area for wild swimming. Any beach with fewer than 100 Google reviews was discounted.

Read more Irish beach named among the 50 best in the world

It is no surprise that Keem Beach topped the list given that it is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world.

Located on Achill Island off the coast of County Mayo, Keem is a breathtaking and sheltered beach that is surrounded by stunning cliffs. Boasting white sands and crystal clear water, Keem rivals a tropical island.

The scenic Dooey Beach in County Donegal was the next-highest Irish entry on the list, coming in at number nine, while Curracloe Beach in County Wexford was the third-highest Irish entry, ranked as the 12th-best wild swimming location in the UK and Ireland.

The stunning Dog's Bay in Connemara was one place behind Curracloe in 13th place, while Enniscrone Beach in County Sligo was the final Irish entry on the list in 14th.

Barafundle Bay in Wales was the second-highest wild swimming location on the list, with two other Welsh locations (Mwnt Beach and Marloes Sands) coming in third and fourth place respectively.

Click here to see the list in full.