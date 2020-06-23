How many of these iconic Irish landmarks have you visited?

A survey published in 2019 found that the Cliffs in Moher in County Clare is considered Ireland's most "iconic" landmark.

According to the Irish Post, the survey was conducted by hotel group Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels Ireland and United Kingdom to determine a list of the "must-see" attractions in Ireland.

In the survey of 2,000 people, the Cliffs of Moher came in first with a 67 percent score.

The Giant’s Causeway in County Antrim came in second on the list with 59 percent.

Newgrange in County Meath landed in third place with a 58 percent rating.

The Ring of Kerry (45 percent) and Kilmainham Gaol, in Dublin (38 percent) completed the top five.

Here are the other Irish landmarks that got a special nod in last year's survey:

Hill of Tara - 32%

Blarney Castle, County Cork - 30%

Dublin Castle - 28%

Molly Malone Statue, Dublin - 28%

Bunratty Castle - 27%

English Market, Paul Street, Cork - 23%

Poolbeg Chimneys - 23%

Custom House, Dublin 19%

Daniel O’Connell, Dublin - 15%

Spire of Dublin - 14%

The colourful houses of Cobh- 9%

Cork City Gaol - 6%

Holy Trinity Church, Cork - 5%

Swiss Cottage, Co. Tipperary- 4%

Anna Livia, Dublin - 2%

Lewis Glucksmann Gallery in Co. Cork - 2%

Universal Links on Human Rights, Dublin - 2%

Mr. Screen Dublin - 1%

What landmark in Ireland do you think is the most "iconic"? Let us know in the comments!