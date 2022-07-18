As the world opens up again and the number of digital nomads in the workforce increase, a new study reveals the best countries around the globe to move to right now.

A new report from UpCounsel has revealed the best and worst countries to relocate to, and Ireland is on the list!

The study ranked the countries by creating an index score based on variables such as passport strength, migrant population, and Human Development Index (HDI) -- which examines life expectancy, average years of education, expected years of education and income per capita to determine standard of living.

Singapore is at the top of the list, with a relocation score of 94.9/100. With a high HDI of 0.938, a 43.1% immigrant population and 192 visa-free destinations, the report deems Singapore a "hotspot for international residents."

Germany came in second place, with a score of 92.4/100, while Switzerland and Luxembourg tied for third with 92.0/100.

Ireland, which came in at number 5 on the list, scored 90.5/100.

The worst country to relocate to was Afghanistan, with a final score of just 6.1/100.

After Afghanistan, the worst countries to relocate to were Eritrea, Haiti, Yemen, Myanmar.

According to the report, UpCounsel collated information from the UN’s International Migrant Stock 2020 dataset, the UNDP’s Human Development Index Report 2020, and the Henley Passport Index. Countries were cross-referenced with a list of United Nations Member States, and any non-countries were removed from the list.

An index score was then created from the International migrant stock as a percentage of the total population, Human Development Index (HDI), and Passport Strength. The criteria were then ranked into a final relocation score out of a possible 100 points, and ranked from highest to lowest.

The top 10 countries in the world to relocate to:

1. Singapore

2. Germany

3. Switzerland/Luxembourg

4. Sweden

5. Ireland

6. Australia

7. New Zealand

8. Norway

9. Austria

10. Liechtenstein