This Black Friday go green with Aer Lingus with up to $100 off roundtrip, economy class flights to Ireland with Aer Lingus.

With 2023 fast approaching, it's always nice to have something to look forward to in the year ahead and this Black Friday you can enjoy discount fares for travel dates to Ireland with Aer Lingus through May 2023. Always wanted to experience the beauty of Ireland during springtime? Now's your chance.

The magic of Ireland comes alive in spring

There are many reasons why spring is one of the best times to visit the island of Ireland. Be mesmerized by the beauty in the landscape of Ireland in spring, with its vivid colors and changing textures. Of course, don't forget to keep a lookout for one of our favorite sights - the rolling green hills dotted with cotton-white newborn lambs. Of course, St Patrick's Day on March 17 is another highlight with celebrations across the island to remember the patron saint’s legacy.

During springtime, there’ll always be a few rainy days to savor while you pass the time in one of the lovely museums or cozy pubs. But with this fast-changing weather comes colorful rainbows – what the island is so famous for. You’ll catch them everywhere in spring, from cities and coasts to our wild mountain landscapes – just make sure you have your camera at the ready!

With Aer Lingus, it's never been easier to travel from the US to Ireland. You can now enjoy your journey to Dublin from the following cities:

Boston (plus via Shannon)

Chicago

Cleveland

Hartford

Los Angeles

Miami

Newark

New York (plus via Shannon)

Orlando

Philadelphia

Seattle

San Francisco

Toronto

Washington D.C

As well as this, Aer Lingus recently announced the return of its flights from Hartford, Connecticut to Dublin from March 26 next year.

What will be your Irish story? Explore the vibrant cobbled streets of Dublin. Take in the fresh coastal air and stunning cliff views along the Wild Atlantic Way. Unearth the mysteries of Ireland’s ancient east. Or tick Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway off your bucket list. Press the green button today for Black Friday deals to Ireland.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Aer Lingus. Keep up to date with the latest news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Black Friday offer valid from November 22nd through December 1st. Travel through May 31, 2023.

* Discount is reflected in the flight search results during the booking process. Restrictions apply.

