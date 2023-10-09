EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum won at this year's Irish Digital Media Awards for their campaign which focused on challenging negative Irish stereotypes.

The Irish Digital Media Awards gala event, which showcases the 'best of the best in the digital media industry' was held on Friday, September 29, and took place at the prestigious Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in Dublin.

EPIC and their partner agency VROOM Digital took home the prize for ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy’ for their winning campaign titled ‘Shamrocking the Narrative - EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Challenges Negative Irish Stereotypes’, which focused on EPIC’s recent ‘This is Not Us’ campaign.

Congratulations to our friends from @VROOMDigital for winning the gold award in the Digital Media Awards ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy’ category with our collaborative This Is Not Us Campaign 👏

We’re proud to collaborate with such a great agency! 📸 Shane Curtin, CEO of VROOM pic.twitter.com/NgwdWETPDI — EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum (@EPICMuseumCHQ) September 29, 2023

Aileesh Carew, CEO, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum said “Our partnership with VROOM Digital exemplifies the power of collaborative synergy. This campaign showcases our commitment to shaping a more accurate and impactful narrative surrounding the Irish and calling out the negative impact of stereotyping.

"At EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, we share the stories and experiences of the Irish diaspora, and recognize the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide.”

Some elements of EPIC’s ‘This is Not Us’ campaign included visually striking images that contrast the modern St. Patrick’s Day accessories with historical images of Irish people and challenging technology and the media's outdated view of what an 'Irish Man' looks like.

Through these creative projects, EPIC encouraged visitors and locals alike to dig a little bit deeper and discover what it truly means to be Irish, and how that meaning is forever tied to the people who have left these shores.

About EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum was created to honor the Irish diaspora abroad and recognize the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide. By combining personal emigrant perspectives with social and cultural context, visitors can understand why a person left Ireland and the beliefs and heritage they brought with them. The museum was voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2019, 2020 & 2021.