EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is challenging technology and asking why it's still stuck in the past when it comes to the reality of what it means to be Irish.

Since EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum first opened its doors in 2016, they have worked tirelessly to challenge such stereotypes of the Irish. Today, they continue to do so, and now they are asking big tech why they still paint us in such a negative light.

When you type ‘Irish Man’ into a popular A.I. Image Generator, the results are, without exception, full of outdated and derogatory stereotypes. Every image generated shows a man that is ugly, aggressive, drunk, leprechaun-like or a combination of the above.

WATCH: Meet Paddy A.Irishman

Artificial Intelligence showing us these misinformed images is a prime example of how many negative perceptions of the Irish still prevail globally.

In layman’s terms A.I. takes data from across the internet and creates what it ‘thinks’ is the most accurate representation of a user’s prompts. When viewed through this lens, it’s easy to see why A.I. creates such wildly inaccurate imagery.

The sad reality is that even though we have come a long way in the last number of decades, popular culture still perpetuates negative stereotypes of the Irish, with several recent moments taking aim at Ireland.

“While being Irish cannot possibly be summed up in a single image, we were surprised to find that A.I. generated images of the Irish are full of outdated stereotypes," says Aileesh Carew, CEO at EPIC.

"At EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, we know that being Irish is a celebration that extends across the globe. We hope that this campaign will inspire people to look beyond stereotypes wherever they encounter them, and create meaningful conversations about the pitfalls and potentials of A.I."

Unfortunately, this isn’t a new phenomenon. Negative Irish stereotypes within popular culture can be traced back to cartoons published in ‘Punch Magazine’, as far back as the 1800s. But it doesn’t stop there.

Modern cartoons are some of the worst culprits of the drunken Irish stereotype which is perhaps the most prominent cliché preserved in literature, song, and film about the Irish today. It must be said that these modern references probably don’t mean to offend.

The Irish are often celebrated on the world stage, but EPIC believes these stereotypes still need to be challenged. To understand the true character of the Irish, pay EPIC a visit today.

About EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum was created to honor the Irish diaspora abroad and recognize the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide. By combining personal emigrant perspectives with social and cultural context, visitors can understand why a person left Ireland and the beliefs and heritage they brought with them. The museum was voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2019, 2020 & 2021.

Check out EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum's website for more information. Open 7 days a week, you can visit EPIC at Custom House Quay, Dublin 1. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.