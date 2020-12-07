Dreaming of your next trip to Ireland? Enter our competition now, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, to win a wonderful week-long vacation in the Emerald Isle.

As 2020 saw so many of us stuck at home and unable to fulfill our longing for travel, we’ve been dreaming of our next Irish adventure as soon as the time is right to travel again.

To kick off the wanderlust inspiration, Tourism Ireland wants to hear where in Ireland you’ll visit with a friend first when the time is right to travel again!

Here’s what the lucky winner will receive:

- Round trip standard economy airfare for 2 people from any Aer Lingus city where transatlantic services are offered to Dublin, Ireland, courtesy of Aer Lingus.

- Superior accommodation for 6 nights

- 7-day automatic car rental

We want to hear all your dreams and plans for your next trip to Ireland! Where would you visit first on your next vacation? Would it be somewhere in Northern Ireland, Dublin, Ireland’s Ancient East, or along the Wild Atlantic Way? Or perhaps you have a secret spot you'd like to share.

Enter, and you and a friend could be winging your way to Ireland very soon!

How to enter to be in with a chance to win a trip to Ireland for two:

We want all you lovers of Ireland to start planning your next trip to Ireland and we want to hear what the first place you will visit in Ireland will be! You can enter this competition using Instagram, Twitter, or our dedicated landing page.

- Instagram: Upload your photo of the first place you'd travel to in Ireland when the time is right and tag your friend. Use the hashtag #ICMyIreland.

- Twitter: Upload your photo of the first place you'd travel to in Ireland when the time is right and tag your friend. Use the hashtag #ICMyIreland.

- Click here to visit IrishCentral’s dedicated competition landing page, proudly produced in partnership with Tourism Ireland. Enter your information and upload your photo of the first place you'd travel to in Ireland and who will be lucky enough to call themselves your travel buddy.

The land of a hundred thousand welcomes will be awaiting you with open arms!

This competition will close on Jan 15, 2021.

For more information on Tourism Ireland visit TourismIreland.com, or follow them on Facebook @Ireland, Instagram @TourismIreland, or Twitter @TourismIreland.

