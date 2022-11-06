No visit to Ireland’s midlands would be complete without a stay at the iconic Bridge House Hotel.

Spend...

Time in one of the hotel’s newly refurbished rooms. Think luxe bedlinen, high-end toiletries, and home away from home service.

Relax...

At The Bridge House Spa, which offers treatments using Elemis and Image. We love the therapists who can personalize any treatment to ensure your time in the spa is truly relaxing. If time and availability allow we recommend the Alpha lounger, an experience unique to The Bridge House. The lounger is a multi-sensory work of art that opens up new worlds of inner experience. A unique combination of color, shape, light, sound, vibrations, and massage ensures that you are immersed in ultra-deep relaxation.

Dine...

In one of the three dining options located in the hotel. And no, that doesn’t include the afternoon, private dining or coffee shop options that are also available. For date-night charm, the Char Bistro is perfect. Think pub grub done right, with large portions and perfectly executed presentation. While Balcone Italiano is the best bet for family dining. It’s large, bright, comfortable, and most importantly delicious!

Sip...

On your tipple of choice while listening to the weekly live music. Sure you can explore the main attractions of an area but is there any better way to experience an Irish town than to prop yourself up at a bar and let expert bar staff take care of you while you listen to first-class live music? If there is we’ve yet to find it.

Explore...

The nearby Tullamore Dew distillery. Whether you’re a whiskey lover or more of an appreciator of expertise, the distillery is a fun visit for all ages. Take our tour and savor almost two centuries of the distillery’s history. Learn about the art of Irish whiskey-making and discover the secret that gives Tullamore D.E.W. its unique complexity. Hear tales of the characters who made the whiskey world-famous, see how staff trick the barley into growing and find out why the angels always get their share.

Bridge House Hotel Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland

Tel: +353 57 9325600 | Email: info@bridgehouse.com

