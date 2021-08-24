"Blackwater Holiday," a short travelogue now streaming on the Irish Film Institute's IFI Player, will have you itching to book your next visit to Ireland.

Blackwater Holiday, a short Irish travelogue, follows the adventures of a group of boys from England and continental Europe as they venture to enjoy the holiday of their lives in County Cork.

Fresh from their collaboration on the Royal Showband film The One Nighters (1963), Bob Monks and Peter Collinson (The Italian Job) came together to make this modest little film promoting canoe-camping holidays run by the Murphy family of Rathcoole in Co Cork on the Blackwater River.

The many outdoor activities include canoeing along the Blackwater, songs, and stories around the campfire, a trip to Fair Day at Kanturk, Bridge End Abbey, and the caves of Gortmore.

Happy memories and firm friendships are made on this enjoyable holiday.

“Blackwater Holiday” is available via the Irish Film Institute with the kind permission of Matt Murphy.

'Blackwater Holiday' is published here with thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), who IrishCentral have partnered up with throughout 2021 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Player Apps for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

