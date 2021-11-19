Aer Lingus is celebrating the return of their transatlantic flights with incredible Black Friday deals on roundtrip flights to Ireland from U.S. cities.

Next year Aer Lingus will offer 16 direct transatlantic flights to Ireland. Highlighting the schedule is the return of its Shannon service from JFK and Boston in March!

This Black Friday book your trip to Ireland between January 1, 2022 – May 31, 2022, and take up to $100 off* roundtrip economy fares or $200 off* Business Class fares from cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Denver & more.

You can also take up to $200 off* roundtrip Economy or $300* off roundtrip Business Class fares from San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle to Ireland.

Press the Green Button with Aer Lingus for great deals on travel to Ireland in the New Year. Book now before 6.59 p.m. ET on Nov 30, 2021, to avail of these exclusive offers.

To celebrate this incredible deal, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights you can look forward to on the island of Ireland from January to May.

Enjoy TradFest Temple Bar

Celebrate traditional Irish music at TradFest, making its return to Dublin from January 26th – 30th, 2022. Headline venues are historical landmarks, many of them bound up in the very fabric of Irish cultural identity. From the storied halls of Dublin Castle to the splendor of the soaring gothic nave of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The TradFest Temple Bar is a magical experience of inhabiting these special spaces and is a wonderful way to immerse yourself in musical melody and to feel the drumbeat of history.

Celebrate Valentine's Day in an Irish castle

Spend the most romantic day of the year with a loved one amongst the many castles on the island of Ireland. From the medieval ruins of Dunluce Castle on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast and Trim Castle on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath to the historic Fern Castle in County Wexford.

Did you know that the Emerald Isle holds a special connection to Valentine's Day? Whitefriar Street Church on Aungier St. in Dublin city happens to be the final resting place of the Italian martyr St. Valentine, the patron saint of love.

Breathe in the fresh Irish air

The mild weather during this season in Ireland makes getting outdoors in the brisk air a joy. Take in the stunning landscape with a hike up Slieve League in County Donegal, go for a dip in the Irish Sea on Ventry beach in County Kerry, or cycle part of the Great Western Greenway along the Wild Atlantic Way.

You won't find fresher air anywhere else - but remember always be on the safe side and bring a raincoat!

Cozy up in a local pub

After taking in the outdoors, warm up in a cozy pub next to a crackling fire amongst friendly locals. Enjoy hearty foods like traditional shepherd's pie with a modern twist, Guinness stew, fish and chips, and seafood chowder.

A truly unique Irish atmosphere awaits you, and if you're lucky you might be entertained with a spontaneous session by some talented musicians.

Discover Irish history

Meander through museums and take in all the rich history of Ireland's past. Check out the likes of the historic Kilkenny Castle, Kilmainham Goal where many Irish revolutionaries were imprisoned, the National Museum of Ireland, and the Titanic visitor experience in Belfast.

Give a toast to St Patrick's Day

There's no better place to celebrate the St. Patrick's festivities happening all over the island, than the land of the saint himself.

No matter where you find yourself on March 17, in the thick of it in Dublin, on the streets of Galway, or in a small village in Armagh, you're sure to be embraced by the Irish spirit and celebrations.

There's never been a better time than this Black Friday to book your dream trip to the Emerald Isle.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Aer Lingus and Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Aer Lingus and to check out their great fares to Ireland click here. Keep up to date with the latest news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website.

* Discount is reflected in the flight search results during the booking process. Restrictions apply.