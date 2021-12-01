It's your last chance to take advantage of the incredible deals Aer Lingus has on offer for their transatlantic flights to Ireland from U.S cities!

To celebrate this incredible deal, we’ve put together a list of our top five heritage destinations that we think you shouldn't miss the next time you're in Ireland.

Each of these sites, carefully restored and considered protected landmarks, will bring you back in time to Ireland's past.

Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre, County Longford

Take a trip to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, a beautifully unspoiled part of Ireland where life moves at its own pace, and visit Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre.

Hidden away in the boglands of Longford, not far from Kenagh village, is an Iron Age road that is believed to have been built in 148 BC. The inspiring relic of prehistory is known locally as the Danes’ Road and is the largest of its kind to have been uncovered in Europe.

Historians believe this may have been a section of a ceremonial highway connecting the Hill of Uisneach, the ritual center of Ireland, and the royal site of Rathcroghan.

Inside the Corlea Trackway interpretive visitor center, an 18-meter stretch of the ancient wooden structure is on permanent display in a hall specially designed to preserve it. Don’t miss this amazing remnant of Ireland's ancient past.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, County Down

Originally completed in the 1790s, the magnificent Hillsborough Castle is the official residence of the Royal Family when they visit Northern Ireland. Take a tour through the elegant staterooms and into the majestic throne room and drawing room while soaking up the fascinating history of the site.

Hillsborough Castle's glorious gardens, developed from the 1760s onwards, are a joy to explore and include ornamental grounds, peaceful woodland, meandering waterways and picturesque glens.

These special gardens are a delight to the senses throughout the seasons and the Walled Garden produces fruit and vegetables that are served in the award-winning café.

Iveagh Gardens, Dublin City

The Iveagh Gardens is a hidden gem in Dublin city and is a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy streets.

Designed by Ninian Niven in 1865, but with a history dating back over three hundred years, the Iveagh Gardens are located behind Dublin's National Concert Hall.

The gardens contain a unique collection of features, which include rustic grottos, sunken formal panels of lawn with fountain centerpieces, woodlands, a maze, a rosarium, the American garden, rockeries and archery grounds.

Blasket Island Centre, County Kerry

At the very tip of the Dingle Peninsula on The Wild Atlantic Way, is an utterly unique heritage centre and museum is located in the rural area of Dún Chaoin. A stunning piece of architecture, the Blasket Centre tells the story of the Blasket Islands and the small Irish-speaking community who lived there until the mid-20th century.

The island population left a massive cultural footprint and the life of the community is documented in a series of books that are considered to be an invaluable source of social records and classics of Irish literature. Visit The Blasket Centre and delve into the heart of Irish culture, language and history.

Trim Castle on River Boyne, County Meath

Trim Castle, located in Ireland's Ancient East, is the island's largest Anglo-Norman castle and was famously used as a location for the film Braveheart.

Trim Castle is remarkably well-preserved and is still a striking spectacle with modern walkways allowing you to look down over the side of the walls and a chance to appreciate the sheer size of the mighty structure

There's never been a better time than now to book your dream trip to the Emerald Isle.

