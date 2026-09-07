A new study has revealed where the world's most beautiful interiors are, and Dublin's Trinity College takes one of the top spots.

The study from AllClear Travel Insurance analyzed over 50 architecturally renowned interiors from around the world, using an eye-tracking study to analyze which ones caught participants' attention the quickest, the percentage of participants who noticed the interior at least once, as well as how long each interior actually held people’s attention. These three metrics were then combined to reveal which interiors are the most awe-inspiring.

Dublin's Trinity College ranked 16th as the world's most beautiful interior, scoring 78.9/100. Its stunning Long Room library, which houses the famous Book of Kells, measures 213 feet in length and holds up to 200,000 books.

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Libraries and Cathedrals Prove the World's Most Captivating Interiors

Switzerland is home to the world's most beautiful interior, with the Abbey Library of St. Gall taking first place as the most awe-inspiring interior. Scoring 97 out of 100 for its ‘eye-catching’ score, the Abbey Library captures visitors' attention in 1.36 seconds and holds it for an average of 2.41 seconds. With a reach of 93%, the data shows the stunning Baroque interior is nearly impossible to look away from.

India’s Mysore Palace follows in second place with a score of 86.1/100, drawing visitors in for the longest average viewing time of any location on the list at 2.55 seconds. The top three is completed by Hungary's Budapest Parliament, scoring 85.7 out of 100, with an average time to first fixation of 1.9 seconds.

Europe dominates the rankings overall, claiming eight spots across the top 20, while South America is also a standout, with three locations.

Three US destinations feature in the top 20, including the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library in New Haven (10th place), and New York City appearing twice with the Metropolitan Opera House (13th) and St. Patrick's Cathedral (19th).

The World’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Interiors

Abbey Library of Saint Gall Mysore Palace Budapest Parliament Sydney Opera House Reichstag Dome St. Paul's Cathedral Blue Mosque Real Gabinete Português de Leitura Egyptian Museum Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library Klementinum Erawan Museum Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center Meenakshi Amman Temple Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília Dublin Trinity College Library Admont Abbey Library Wieliczka Salt Mine St. Patrick’s Cathedral Teatro Amazonas

Letitia Smith, Head of Communications at AllClear said: "When it comes to itinerary planning it’s often the iconic facade of buildings like the Sagrada Família or the Taj Mahal that lands it on bucket lists, but for many buildings it’s the interior that really makes the visit memorable. Travelers arrive, take a photo, and move straight on to the next stop, without realizing the most impressive part of the building can be what’s inside. Several of these interiors can only be seen with a pre-booked slot or a guided tour, so it’s worth arranging your visit well ahead of time.

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For the full study, click here.