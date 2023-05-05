Dromoland Castle Hotel in Co Clare was been named one of The Most Romantic Hotels in the World for 2023.

Big 7 Travel announced its official romance ranking of 50 hotels across the globe just ahead of St. Valentine's Day.

According to the travel website, this is one day of the year when money is no object. Couples in the US spend approximately $18.6 billion every year on Valentine’s Day, and hotel stays are a popular experience.

Big 7 Travel's Most Romantic Hotels, now in its fifth year, ranks hotels based on several factors, including high Tripadvisor review scores from couples, unique "romantic" experiences, room facilities, and luxury.

Dromoland Castle in Co Clare, Ireland ranked as number 18 on the list of most romantic hotels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dromoland Castle Hotel (@dromolandcastlehotel)

"Billed as Ireland’s ‘most magical address’, Dromoland Castle has been welcoming guests since the 16th century.

"You’ll feel like you’re traveling back in time as you drive through the gate and approach the magnificent castle, set in forest thickets not far from the Wild Atlantic Way," writes Big 7 Travel.

"For real royal treatment, check into one of the suites. The Brian Boru Suite features a four-poster bed, chandeliers, and huge windows offering sweeping views over Dromoland Lough and the estate."

Big & Travel ranked Buahan A Banyan Tree Escape in Bali, Indonesia as the most romantic hotel for 2023.

Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah topped the list last year, while Longitude 131º in Australia came in at number one in 2021.

Adare Manor in Co Limerick, Ireland came in at number one in 2020, and Taj Lake Palace in India topped the list in 2019.

For the full list of the Most Romantic Hotels for 2023, visit Big 7 Travel's website here. For more information about Dromoland Castle, visit here.