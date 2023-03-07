Bray, County Wicklow, has been named one of the most underrated travel destinations in the world by Time Out.

The publication's global network of travel writers and editors has selected 14 of the world's most underrated travel destinations in the world for 2023.

Time Out's list of underrated travel locations spans everything “from tiny islands and seaside towns to massive lakes and whole countries” and aims to highlight places "that are legitimate hidden gems, off-the-tourist-trail, or offer great (or quiet) alternatives to popular spots."

The seaside town of Bray in County Wicklow, which has long been a go-to day trip excursion for Irish people, clocked in at number thirteen on the list, reports RTÉ.

Time Out writer Stephen Emms notes that Bray was once known as "the Brighton of Ireland," and goes on to add that the town has undergone a transformation in recent years.

"It was the arrival of the railway in 1854 that made Bray, just twelve miles south of Dublin, so popular it became known as the Brighton of Ireland.

"After years of decline, its mile-long Victorian seafront now buzzes with cafés and restaurants. Stroll from the harbor along the esplanade to the 800-foot-high Bray Head, worth the hour’s climb for panoramic views from its rocky summit. Refuel at Butler & Ba​​rry on the beach, before a Guinness at ace local institution the Harbour Bar."

In the number one spot on the list is Mongolia, known for its "traditional gers (yurts), friendly nomadic people, and herds of wild horses stomping across untouched steppes" and boasting a new accessible international airport.

At number two is Mexico's Lake Bacalar, which goes by the nickname "Lagoon of Seven Colours thanks to its forget-me-not, peacock and cyan waters."

Third on the list is Cuenca, Ecuador, which was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.

See below for the complete list of destinations.

Time Out's Most Underrated Travel Destinations for 2023:

1. Mongolia

2. Lake Bacalar, Mexico

3. Cuenca, Ecuador

4. Srebrenik, Bosnia and Herzegovina

5. Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

6. Gippsland, Australia

7. Plymouth, England

8. Burlington, Vermont

9. Turku, Finland

10. Karpathos, Greece

11. Lombok, Indonesia

12. São Tomé and Príncipe

13. Bray, Ireland

14. Eastern Highlands, Zimbabwe

The destinations on the list were selected “with the aim of inspiring and enabling people to discover places which pack a punch in terms of food, culture and experiences but are often overlooked by travelers."