The Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland has been named among the top honeymoon destinations for 2022.

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, Big 7 Travel has released The 15 Best Honeymoon Destinations For 2022, and the Aran Islands ranked among the top 10.

Located off the coast of Galway, these islands are renowned for their breathtaking natural beauty. The three rocky isles that comprise the Aran Islands - Inis Mór (Inish-more), Inis Meáin (Inish-maan), and Inis Oírr (Inish-eer)- guard the mouth of Galway Bay.

A native Gaeltacht area, the islands are also rich in Irish culture and tradition.

The Aran Islands ranked at #7 on the list, just ahead of popular romantic destinations such as Maui, Hawaii (#8) and Florence, Italy (#9).

Big 7 Travel writes: "These three remote islands off Ireland’s west coast are like stepping back into time, with a rural charm and stunning scenery that will take your breath away. Visitors can either walk around them or cycle the pretty road that are lined with hand built brick walls. Hear Gaeilge being spoken, enjoy fresh seafood and the simple things in life.

"The sheer cliffs looking out into the Atlantic ocean and the famous local hospitality make these a must visit for any couple who want to enjoy a romantic and secluded stay. Dive into the famous ‘Poll na bPeist’ swimming hole and stay at Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites."

Last year, the islands also ranked #15 on Big 7 Travel's list of Top 50 Best Islands in the World.

To find the best honeymoon destinations, Big 7 Travel searched the internet using Google trends data, Instagram hashtags, and Pinterest boards. The final results were then ranked based on their overall romance, unique things to do as a couple, and affordability.

The Top 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations:

1. New England, USA

2. Greece

3. Zanzibar

4. Maldives

5. Antigua

6. South Africa

7. The Aran Island, Ireland

8. Maui, Hawaii

9. Florence, Italy

10. The Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, England

For the full list of the Best Honeymoon Destinations, visit here.