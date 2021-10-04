The World's Top 100 Golf Course ranking from Golfscape includes 11 golf courses in Ireland.

These eleven Irish golf courses were included in Golfscape's World's Top 100 Golf Courses ranking.

Golfscape, who consulted a panel of industry leaders for their rankings, says: “The golf courses featured in this official ranking offer experiences to remember for a lifetime, from lush woodland to coastal gems."

Here are the 11 Irish golf courses that Golfscape included in their top 100:

(below words by Golfscape)

2. Royal County Down Golf Club

Royal County Down is uniquely located in a beautiful and natural setting in the Murlough Nature Reserve with a magnificent backdrop of the Mountains of Morne. As the course stretches along Dundrum Bay, every hole offers a different view – in particular, the ninth hole is favored amongst many golfers.

9. The Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club

Located in County Kerry, Ireland, Ballybunion Golf Club's Old Course was founded in 1893 – an unknown treasure waiting to be found. Here, golfers experience natural golf amid dunes with sparkling ocean views and a raw challenge.

25. The K Club

The Ryder Cup Course has hosted some of the best golfers in the world. Beautifully composed by Arnold Palmer, who’s favorite hole is the 4th, it’s been consistently ranked within the top 3 parkland courses in Ireland. This course is designed to engage and bring out the best in your game.

34. The Old Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club

Refined by the incredible Nick Faldo, the Old Links presents an enjoyable challenge derived from its natural terrain. Renowned as one of Ireland's leading links, the course displays panoramic views of the countryside and a round to remember.

36. Waterville Golf Links

Known as one of the best true links courses in Ireland, Waterville dates back to 1889 with a modest 9 hole course. Renovated by the legendary Tom Fazio, Waterville is surrounded by sea and its gently undulating fairways are accompanied by the Macgillycuddy's Reeks mountain range.

38. The Golf Course at Adare Manor

A stately manor adds to this location’s appeal and stature. Renovations to the course brought in Tom Fazio’s architectural mastery to turn this award-winning course into parkland perfection through every facet.

69. Druids Glen at Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort

Host of the Irish Open for four years in a row, this esteemed Pat Ruddy & Tom Craddock design opened its doors in 1995. Manicured fairways, spectacular water features, and historical landmarks all add to this location’s country charm, considered one of the most challenging and enjoyable golf courses in Europe.

74. Royal Dublin Golf Club

The Royal Dublin Golf Club is a magnificent links course nestled in Bull Island that has been widely accepted as one of the greatest links courses worldwide. Designed by Harry Colt, the traditional layout is one of the biggest golf clubs in the country, offering a challenging yet rewarding experience for today's golfer.

80. Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club

Opened in 1991, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design is a visionary parkland course set across 180 acres of rolling Irish countryside. Playing host to numerous exceptional tournaments, Mount Juliet will be hosting the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open for the first time in 25 years!

89. Tralee Golf Club

Arnold Palmer said about this design- “have never come across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course.” This serene links course is perched on the rugged Atlantic coast of Ireland’s southwest and represents a true paradise for those willing to take on the challenge.

91. Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links

Designed by Bernhard Langer and opened in 1995, this location is a combination of furrowed Irish history and luxury, this classic links course includes all the trademarks of a perfect links course- unpredictable coastal winds, challenging roughs and deep pot bunkers.

* Originally published in 2020. Updated in 2021.