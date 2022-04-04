These "dog-friendly" Irish cottage rentals promise a great holiday for both you and your favorite pooch!

Right now there is a huge demand for dog-friendly stays in Ireland and the UK. In Ireland, searches for "dog friendly accommodation" have increased 80 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Hogans Irish Cottages, a leading provider of holiday homes in Ireland, has hand-picked the best Irish cottages perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes, young and old.

“The latest demand for dog-friendly cottages isn’t too much of a surprise, as families look to book an Irish cottage away that’s fitting for their pooch. People have very specific needs when it comes to finding a holiday home for their pets, because they come in all shapes and sizes, young and old," said Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Hogans Irish Cottages.

"We wanted to include some of the most popular breeds of dogs right now in Ireland and help dog owners find a holiday that their dog would choose based on their wants and needs as a breed!

"Some of the finest places to visit in a pet-friendly holiday home in Ireland include; County Cork, County Donegal, County Galway, County Mayo and County Wexford.”

As we head into the spring season, check out these lovely garden spaces and breathtaking cottages by the sea where your furry best friend can roam free.

Here are five dog-friendly rentals from Hogans Irish Cottages, perfect for specific breeds, alongside some nearby dog-friendly attractions your pooch is bound to love.

1. THE IRISH WOLFHOUND’S CHOICE

12 Cornadarragh - Nearby the breathtaking Killykeen Forest Park

Location: Pleydell near Belturbet, County Cavan

Price: from €556 for 7 nights

The Irish wolfhound, one the oldest breeds of dog in Ireland, would love this flexible, spacious log cabin for its dog-friendly features such as decking for outdoor dining, a spacious garden for ball games and wonderful views of the winding river and countryside.

This peaceful cabin is located in the remote countryside of Pleydell near Belturbet, County Cavan. Overlooking the stunning woodland and River Erne, this rental is ideal for a family of up to six and a lovable furry friend to retire to after days of exploring.

Nearby Killykeen Forest Park is 600 wooded acres with walking routes, fishing opportunities, and endless trails to take your dog walking.

2. THE IRISH SETTER’S CHOICE

Cranny Corner - For larger dogs with nearby forests and beaches to roam!

Location: Carnlough, County Antrim in Northern Ireland

Price: from €549 for 7 nights

Cranny Corner is a fabulous, quaint seaside townhouse overlooking The Glens of Antrim. The Glens are a natural beauty, admired by tourists visiting the area. Your pooch is bound to love this remote holiday home thanks to its big, enclosed garden space, comfortable sofas and open space. Suitable for all dogs but in particular an Irish Setter, which ranks as one of the most popular dog breeds in Ireland.

Your dog will have the time of its life venturing through the nearby Glenariff Forest Park, an 1185 hectare forest, which is part of Glenariff glen itself.

There are also four dog-friendly beaches in County Antrim. You can take your dog for a soak at Ballycastle, Carnlough, Mill Strand Portrush and Waterfoot. There are some restrictions for dogs on beaches, but these are generally seasonal with any bans taking place between the months of April/May, including September.



3. THE IRISH WATER SPANIEL’S CHOICE

CROI NA GAELTACHTA - A place with the sea on your doorstep.

Location: Glassagh Lower near Derrybeg, County Donegal

Price: from €774 for 7 nights

Croi Na Gaeltachta is a cheery, semi-detached house in charming County Donegal. This dog-friendly home sleeps up to eight people, ideal for a large family and their favorite pet.

Inside the property, you can all relax in the open-plan living space. Space is of course helpful if you have a larger dog, so this property would be ideal for the likes of an Irish Water Spaniel.

A standout pick due to its close proximity to the sea, there are four beaches to choose from, including Bunbeg Beach, where the Bunbeg Wreck can be explored. At Port Arthur Beach, you will have an opportunity to hike the trail and take in the fresh coastal air.

The local food in Derrybeg will not disappoint and there are a variety of wonderful restaurants that cater for dogs too, including the Sean Óg Bar & Restaurant.

4. THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER’S CHOICE

Coach House - A Golden Retriever's dream.

Location: Easthill near Newtown Mount Kennedy, County Wicklow

Price: from €688 for 7 nights

Coach House is located in a quaint and peaceful setting, with rural views for both you and your Golden Retriever to enjoy. The property, which is based near Newtownmountkennedy, is inviting and friendly, and benefits from a dog-safe enclosed garden.

A standout feature of the Coach House is the structure of the accommodation, which is reverse-level containing two laid-out bedrooms to rest and relax, and an elegant bathroom on the ground floor. Head to the hot tub for a soak after a day of hiking.

The local area includes a variety of places to explore, with a handy supermarket just a mile away. Take your Retriever on a woodland walk by the Altidor river, or on a day trip to the East Coast Nature Reserve for restorative, peaceful walks along its shingle beach. Take a gentle walk along the seafront and explore the harbor area. Here you will find the start of the famous Cliff Walk, which takes you through stunning coastal scenery to the seaside town of Bray.

5. THE COCKER SPANIEL’S CHOICE

Achill View

Location: Easthill near Newtown Mount Kennedy, County Wicklow

Price: from €401 for 7 nights

Achill View is a pet-friendly detached cottage perfect for a Cocker Spaniel, another very popular breed in Ireland. Sleeping up to six, and close to the seaside, Achill View is off the beaten track and highly rated as a prime location of beauty and tranquillity.

This bright and comfortable property sits on the Wild Atlantic Way, which leads from Donegal to West Cork. This Currane cottage is a favorite for hikers, being overlooked by Curraun Hill.

Take a deep breath of fresh, sea air and soak up the summer sunshine with an idle stroll along the nearby beach, a tranquil, secluded stretch of sand, within easy reach of this Currane cottage.

Let your Cocker Spaniel lead the way into the town of Westport which boasts a variety of shops, and friendly bars and restaurants, where you will find some dog-friendly options.

