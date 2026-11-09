The coastal village of Ardmore in Waterford has been crowned the overall winner of Ireland’s Greenest Places 2026.

The judges say the village, which has become an environmental hub for the local area, is a worthy winner because everyone who lives there is actively helping the community to care for nature and build resilience.

One of the judges, well-known biologist, author, and radio presenter Éanna Ní Lamhna, said the number of initiatives and activities the people of Ardmore are involved in is hugely impressive.

“Community-led climate action projects work because they are driven by locals. They understand what works best for their unique habitats, and they don’t wait for others to do it for them. They get stuck in, and as a result, everyone is a winner.”

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“We have a perfect example of that in Ardmore. The environment, the local area itself, and the community are all benefiting because people are pulling together.”

“An active Tidy Towns group has restored a stream that runs behind the main street, and the walk alongside it is an amenity enjoyed by all. The GAA grounds have developed a large area as a bee, moth, and butterfly garden and planted hundreds of native trees around the perimeter. Goats owned and managed by the village keep the furze at bay on the celebrated Ardmore Cliff walk and around the school's playing pitch.”

“Several local farmers have planted fields with wild bird cover and manage them organically as part of a wider coastal environment protection group. Local businesses have attained a reduction in their commercial rates by successfully taking part in Waterford County Council's initiative to reduce their carbon footprint.”

“There is a great uptake in the use of solar panels on the roof of the GAA building, the community hall, both primary schools, as well as many private homes. A solar Meitheal planned for the Autumn will encourage further uptake.”

“Ardmore shows so well that when an aware community acts together, huge strides can be made in building climate resilience and increasing sustainability. “

‘Ireland’s Greenest Places 2026’, an initiative by The Irish Times in association with Electric Ireland, began in late May when members of the public were invited to nominate a special place, project or person who they believe contributes to a genuinely greener environment.

Each of the 90 or so entries was judged on specific criteria, including their beneficial environmental impact, level of ongoing collective engagement by the community, and evidence of behavioral change by people. Over the last couple of weeks, a long list and a short list were compiled, with the winners being presented with their awards at an event in Dublin.

The panel of six judges consisted of Eamon Ryan, former leader of the Green Party, former Irish Times Environment and Science Editor Kevin O’Sullivan, Lisa Browne from Electric Ireland, sustainability consultant Shannen Fenton, Irish Times Senior Features Writer Rosita Boland, and Éanna Ní Lamhna.

The categories were Ireland’s Greenest Town or Village, Ireland’s Greenest Suburb, Ireland’s Greenest Community, a new category, Ireland’s Net Zero Hero, and Overall Winner.

Category Award Winners

Treasure the Tolka – Ireland’s Greenest Community

A small group of volunteers in Dublin called ‘Treasure the Tolka’ has been crowned Ireland’s Greenest Community 2026.

The community group, which was established eight years ago, is dedicated to restoring and protecting biodiversity along the river Tolka through practical environmental action such as clearing rubbish from the river itself, the riverbank, and adjoining green areas.

One of the judges, Kevin O’Sullivan, former Environment and Science Editor with The Irish Times, described the group’s activities as an outstanding example of effective environmental action at the community level, which is succeeding against the odds.

“With next to no funding and minimal local authority support, this diverse group is helping to restore the River Tolka, a hugely important overground river in the heart of Dublin….Their actions and beneficial impacts on their area add up to an approach that can – and should – be pursued by other communities across Ireland, especially where nature loss and poor water quality are all too prevalent.”

Cloughjordan, Community Development Association – Ireland’s Greenest Village

Cloughjordan, Community Development Association, has been named Ireland’s Greenest Village.

Few places in Ireland boast an environmental legacy on par with Cloughjordan, the Tipperary town which hosts the country’s first ecovillage.

The submission from Gearóid Ó Foighil was not for the ecovillage itself, but for the Cloughjordan Community Development Association (CCDA), which he describes as “the social and community development vehicle for Cloughjordan”.

Judge Shannen Fenton described the CCDA as an extremely dedicated group of volunteers who have positively impacted their environment and community.

“We were extremely impressed with their previous work in the nearby Scohaboy Bog Special Area of Conservation. Along with rewetting and nurturing the bog, they have added boardwalks and made the area accessible to the community to enjoy. I can’t wait to see what the group achieve in the coming years, it was pleasure to speak to the group and feel their passion for the environment and giving back to the community.”

Jacinta Barrins - Ireland’s Net Zero Hero

This year a new category of Net Zero Hero was introduced with Galway climate change activist Jacinta Barrins, emerging as the first winner of the award. Ms Barrins was nominated for the award for designing a six-week course for people aged over 55 who have received no formal education about climate change and climate action.

Judge Éanna Ní Lamhna described Ms Barrins as a climate action hero, someone who is influencing others in a positive way to make changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Not alone has she devised a course, but she delivers it at her own expense to groups in many different counties. Having had their awareness raised by attending, the participants go on to make significant changes in their own lifestyles and positively influence others in their immediate area. A widening ripple effect that has significant results. Jacinta is a very deserving winner of the first Net Zero Hero award.”

Rosewood Estate, Ballincollig - Ireland’s Greenest Suburb

The Rosewood Estate in Ballincollig has been crowned Ireland’s Greenest Suburb.

Rosewood is one of the oldest housing developments in Ballincollig, consisting of 230 homes and a large open space that, in recent years, has been developed into a meadow by the local residents’ association.

Judge Shannen Fenton said the meadow has become a focal point for the community.

“The area was previously an unused section of the estate, but with work and dedication over the last few years, it’s now a huge addition to the biodiversity in the estate. This is a wonderful example of what can be done in a small area and the big impact it can have on the local community!”

Celebrating the Difference Communities Make

Lisa Browne, Head of Marketing and Customer Insights, ESB, said the initiative showcased the remarkable impact communities can have when people come together with a shared purpose to create a greener Ireland and clean energy future.

“It was a real privilege to be part of the judging panel again this year and to see the work of so many passionate people making a positive difference in their communities. The energy, commitment, and creativity on display were genuinely inspiring. “

“Congratulations to Ardmore in Co. Waterford and all the winners, and to everyone who took part. Electric Ireland is proud to support an initiative that celebrates the power of local communities to create a more sustainable future for us all.”

Ireland’s Greenest Places 2026

Overall Winner

Ardmore, Co. Waterford

Ireland’s Greenest Suburb (2)

Winner: Rosewood Estate. Ballincollig, Co. Cork.

Nominee: Airfield Estate, Dundrum, Dublin

Ireland’s Greenest Town or Village (2)

Winner: Cloughjordan Community Development Association, Co. Tipperary

Nominee: Ardmore (Overall Winner)

Ireland’s Greenest Community (4)

Winner: Treasure the Tolka, Dublin

Nominees: Enniscorthy Community Allotments, Co. Wexford

Siopa Glas, Ballon, Co Carlow and The Circular Square, Co Tipperary

Ireland’s Net Zero Hero

Winner: Jacinta Barrins, Galway

Nominees: Caroline McCabe, Co Wicklow, J. Owen Lewis, Dublin

For more information about ‘Ireland’s Greenest Places’, go to www.IrishTimes.com/GreenestPlaces.