Irish and Americans eager to travel can take advantage of the newly reestablished Aer Lingus routes from Ireland to Newark, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida.

Aer Lingus has announced a bumper re-start to a number of transatlantic and European routes from Ireland this winter. Irish customers ready to travel US-bound once the travel ban is lifted in November can once again fly direct from Dublin to Newark and Orlando from November.

Dublin to Newark will operate four times per week, increasing to daily from 1st December, with fares starting from €149 each way. Dublin to Orlando will operate 3 times per week from 27th November, with fares starting from €169 each way.

In time for the winter holiday season, Irish customers can enjoy the Christmas lights and shopping in New York or some late winter sun with the family in Orlando.

Direct flights from Dublin will also resume to Geneva and Prague from Oct 15, Frankfurt and Zurich from Nov 8, and Knock, County Mayo, to London Gatwick will resume for the festive season on Dec 18.

Dublin to Geneva route will operate three days per week in October, increasing to four per week in December and then to nine flights per week from Christmas. Fares start from €55.99 each way, including taxes and charges. Dublin to Prague will operate 3 days per week, with fares starting from €49.99 each way. From 08th November, Dublin to Frankfurt will operate 10 flights per week, with fares from €29.99 and Dublin Zurich will operate 6 flights per week, fares start from €55.99 each way.

Over the Christmas period, from 18th December Knock to London Gatwick will operate daily. Fares start from €32.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a significant restart to a number of our favorite routes in North America and Europe, and reconnecting friends, families, and businesses once again. We are also excited to be able to connect Irish customers with European cities of Prague, Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt, destinations which are particularly popular in Winter for their Christmas markets, and the upcoming Ski season, and our customers from Knock into London Gatwick for Christmas.

"Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year. We are also committed to making the flight experience as comfortable as possible and customers can enjoy our in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board.”

Before traveling, Aer Lingus customers are advised to use the airline’s new online travel support tool to search by destination and retrieve up-to-date tailored travel information based on their specific circumstances including vaccination status, return travel, and flight connection requirements.

For more information and for bookings, visit aerlingus.com.