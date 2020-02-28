Aer Lingus highlighted the final stages of its rebrand during an event in NYC

Aer Lingus, the flag carrier airline of Ireland, hosted an exclusive event in New York City this week where it highlighted the final stages of its rebrand, as well as offers that are set to be delivered in the coming months.

Read More: Top facts about Aer Lingus, one of Ireland's best airlines

In attendance at the event held on February 26 at Canoe Studios in NYC were Vice President of North America Bill Byrne, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Donal Moriarty, and Director of Marketing and Digital Experience Dara McMahon.

Aer Lingus announced that its transatlantic fleet has nearly doubled since 2015, growing from 10 aircraft to 19 in early 2020.

The company has invested in eight Airbus 321 neo LR and six A321 neo XLR aircraft. These new aircraft are up to 20 percent more fuel-efficient than existing aircraft and produce 50 percent less engine noise versus the A321 CEO.

The brand revealed that it is working together with parent company IAG to achieve a 10 percent reduction in C02 per passenger kilometer by 2025, and a 20 percent reduction by 2030.

The Irish airline also made note of its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, which saw eight additional direct routes from the US to Ireland in the past five years: Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In 2020, Aer Lingus now has 16 direct routes from North America to Dublin and Shannon.

By summer 2020, Aer Lingus will have its highest capacity ever from North America to Ireland, by increasing the number of daily/weekly flights from certain gateways, with 2.1 million seats for sale from North American to Ireland, increasing from 1.9 million in 2019.

The event also took time to highlight the recent relaunch of the iconic crew uniform, designed by Louise Kennedy, the first new reiteration of the uniform since 1998:

Read More: WATCH: Aer Lingus unveils new crew uniforms for the first time since 1998

Are you flying with Aer Lingus this year? Let us know your travel plans in the comments!