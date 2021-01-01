Irish history and interest stories surround World War I and World War II. The First and Second World Wars continue to be remembered and rightly so, "lest we forget".
William Patrick "Willy" Hitler was born in Liverpool to a Dublin mother and Hitler's half-brother Alois in 1911.
You can plant a native Irish tree on a site that once featured as a secret World War II air base.
Irish Royal Navy pilot, Edmund Seymour Burke, was thought to be lost forever until he was reunited with family and given a hero's funeral.
100-year-old World War II hero and charity champion has sadly lost his battle with the coronavirus.
Toni Reichental was sent to the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp when he was just nine years old.
The evolution of St. Patrick’s Day - why we celebrate
A year on, this St. Patrick's Day message from Guinness is still relevant
Facts you should know about Guinness before St. Patrick's Day
Tradition with a twist! St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage spring rolls recipe
In praise of Irish teatime - Victoria sponge recipe
Irish students transform Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” as Gaeilge
No "clear evidence" established for Ireland's illegal birth registrations
Favorite Irish phrases for Seachtain na Gaeilge
COVID live updates: Eight deaths reported in Northern Ireland today
Share a story from your favorite Irish pub on IrishCentral
New York’s Irish bars and businesses see some hope at last