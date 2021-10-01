World Wars
Irish history and interest stories surround World War I and World War II. The First and Second World Wars continue to be remembered and rightly so, "lest we forget".
Hitler’s revenge on an Irish village - three girls died
The German airman who crash-landed in Wexford during WWII and fell in love with an Irish woman
The Shamrock Children: German refugees who found shelter in Ireland after WWII
Combat Kelly: Helicopter pilot killed in Vietnam War in 1964
On This Day: Éamon de Valera becomes President of Ireland in 1959
Explore IrishCentral's Irish-German World War II series here!
Lord Haw Haw: Hitler's infamous Irishman hanged for treason
Tomi Reichental, Holocaust survivor who made Ireland his home, dies aged 90
Global Valour: The Irish in World War II
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