Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena, County Antrim, will host the NI Collegiate Invitational from September 5 to 9, 2027, making it the first regular-season Division I collegiate golf championship ever staged on the island.

The new tournament is the work of a three-way partnership between Cara Group Travel, which is based in Quincy, Massachusetts, event specialists Boardwalk Sports, and the Galgorm Collection.

Organizers say the championship could feature as many as 16 leading Division I men's programs, competing for both team and individual honors as part of their regular season schedules.

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For the student-athletes involved, it means a trip across the Atlantic to play links-country golf in a part of the world that has produced Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, and Darren Clarke.

"College golf continues to evolve, and we believe the next frontier is global competition," said Sara Stanton, managing director of Cara Group Travel.

Stanton said the event is about far more than the scorecard, describing it as a chance for young players to compete at the highest level while being exposed to a different culture and a European golfing environment. She added that Northern Ireland offers a championship setting unlike anywhere else in the world.

The venue itself needs little introduction to golf fans. Galgorm Castle hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2020 and has been a long-running home of the Northern Ireland Open, welcoming a steady stream of tour winners and major champions to its fairways.

Most recently, it staged the NI Legends on the European Legends Tour, where New Zealand's Steve Alker took the title. That victory capped a remarkable run of three wins in three weeks for the Kiwi, who arrived in Antrim on the back of two PGA Tour Champions titles.

Gary Henry, group golf director at Galgorm Collection, said the resort was delighted to help bring the event to Northern Ireland.

"Welcoming some of America's premier university golf programs to compete here reflects both the quality of the venue and Northern Ireland's standing as a global golf destination," Henry said.

He said the championship has the potential to become one of the most prestigious international experiences in college golf, and a chance to show off the course, the hospitality, and the wider Northern Ireland golf offering to the next generation of elite players.

Rich Ensor, chief executive officer of Boardwalk Sports, said the event answers something today's players are actively looking for.

"This is exactly the type of innovative event that can help redefine what's possible in collegiate golf," Ensor said.

He pointed to a new generation of student-athletes who want meaningful competition alongside international exposure and lifelong memories, and said the invitational could become a marquee fixture that attracts many of the country's top programs.

The timing is no accident. Recent changes to collegiate athletics travel rules have opened the door for American universities to broaden their international schedules, clearing a path for events like this one.

Beyond the golf, visiting teams will get time to experience Northern Ireland's culture and hospitality. Organizers expect to confirm the 2027 field and a broadcast partner in the near future, with the hope that the invitational becomes an annual date on the college golf calendar.