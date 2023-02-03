Some of the most popular Irish names are often steeped in meaning and symbolism, and they reflect the unique culture and heritage of Ireland.

One of the most popular Irish names for boys is Sean, which means "God is gracious." This name has been popular for many years and has been borne by many famous Irish figures, including Sean Connery, Sean Bean, and Sean Penn. Other popular Irish names for boys include Conor, which means "lover of hounds," and Finn, which means "fair."

For girls, the most popular Irish name is Aoife, which means "beautiful and radiant." Aoife is the name of a warrior princess in Irish mythology, and it has been popular among Irish parents for many years. Other popular Irish names for girls include Niamh, which means "bright" or "radiant," and Aoibhinn, which means "pleasant" or "beautiful."

Irish surnames also have a rich history and tradition. Some of the most popular Irish surnames include O'Brien, which means "son of Brian," and Murphy, which means "sea warrior." Other popular Irish surnames include Kelly, which means "warrior" or "bright-headed," and Sullivan, which means "dark-eyed."

In addition to their traditional meanings, Irish names are often chosen for their phonetics and sound. Many Irish names are easy to pronounce and have a pleasing sound, which makes them popular among people of all cultures.

Irish names have a rich history and tradition, and many of them have become popular around the world. These names are often steeped in meaning and symbolism, and they reflect the unique culture and heritage of Ireland. Whether you are looking for a name for a new baby or simply want to learn more about Irish culture, these names are a great place to start.