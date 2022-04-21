How does it feel to be an Irish American searching for your heritage and ancestry in Ireland?

The Irish have penned many songs and stories about their immigration history but what about those who returned to Ireland for good or those who found themselves returning to their heritage after hundreds of years? This poem, “ An American in Galway” by Steven G. Farrell, explores this concept in vivid detail and the kinds of disconnect an Irish American may feel from Irish people when they visit as a stranger in a country that they hold very dear.

Farrell speaks beautifully of how his surname singles him out, in particular, as a person of Irish descent and yet it seems those that left Ireland have been forgotten as he travels through the streets of Galway.

What was your experience as an Irish American in Ireland? Were you welcomed or did you feel that you were just thought of as an American?

An American in Galway, Ireland by Steven G. Farrell

It’s been 200 years you’ve clearly forgotten me, but you appear to remember my name.

I have returned to see you, reliving the olden times: I’m a Yankee exile, staring into shop windows.

Please welcome me home after my long journey back to the land that was once mine as much it is still yours

Three damp days, wandering in cobblestone streets buskers sang “Red is the Rose,” forcing me to cry

Weeping in October with her on my side, seeking tea in Galway city she didn’t notice my sighs.

I’ve been gone for 200 years you’ve clearly forgotten me, but you appear to remember my name.

Rocky roads old town stone walls, smelling the turf O’Farrell lettered above a door.

The donkey knows the way: to a battered Norman Tower where a monkish manuscript provides a lost clue.

Passport identifies while the green earth signifies something more than birth.

Not asking for much not even a Gaelic greeting perhaps a nod acknowledging the wandering Celt’s return.

I’ve been gone for 200 years You’ve clearly forgotten me, but you appear to remember my name.

*First published in The Esthetic Apostle.

Steven G. Farrell's nonfiction has appeared in Boxing News, Scary Monsters, Crime, The Sports Digest, and Lost Treasure. His fiction has appeared in Frontier Tales, Candlelight Stories, The Path, The Irish American Post, and Audience. Professor Farrell teaches in the Speech and Theater Department at Greenville Technical College in South Carolina.

How were you welcomed as an American in Ireland? Let us know in the comments section, below.

