Celebrate National Tree Week by planting a tree on a rural farm in the heart of West Cork.

Since its inception in 1985, National Tree Week which is organized by the Tree Council of Ireland has been responsible for planting over half a million trees in Ireland.

The Irish Heritage Tree, founded by IrishCentral, is a program supported by the Tree Council of Ireland that lets you plant your own native tree in Ireland and dedicate it to your heritage or someone special in your life.

It's National Tree Week in Ireland! Why not honor or celebrate your loved ones with an Irish Heritage Tree. Find out more here: https://t.co/LHT3woD5pi pic.twitter.com/ESqIzeahjZ — IrishCentral (@IrishCentral) March 21, 2023

Highlighting the importance of Tree Week, the President of the Tree Council of Ireland, Éanna Ní Lamhna said, "As we launch National Tree Week with the theme of ‘Biodiversity Begins with Trees,’ let us remember that trees are not just beautiful and essential to our environment, but they have the biggest role to play in slowing down biodiversity loss. It is our responsibility to plant and protect trees, not only for ourselves but for future generations."

With the Irish Heritage Tree program, your tree will be planted in our rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork which is owned by Tim Daly.

His farm is a passion project focused on nature and creativity, with rewilding and regenerating the land being of the highest priority, and is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty.

We're proud to say that as of last year, our original forest in Co Tipperary has now planted 3,500 native trees. The area has ties to St. Patrick, with legend claiming that Ireland's patron saint lost his tooth in the nearby River Fadaghta, which flows through the forest.

Native trees can take decades to mature once planted, yet as each year passes their roots secure firmly in the soil, a symbol of your everlasting connection to Ireland.