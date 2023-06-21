After the successful launch of their book in Ireland, The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians are proud to tour this fascinating publication across the USA.

In April, Ladies AOH launched their book "Trasna na dTonnta - Cross Atlantic Women Reflect on the Good Friday Agreement" at Áras Uí Chonghaile Falls Road in Belfast. The special project was a collaboration with Relatives for Justice to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The book features women on both sides of the Atlantic that were advocates for peace and social justice issues in the North of Ireland and at the conclusion of the public launch only a few copies were left. A second printing of Trasna na nTonnta is now available for those in the United States.

"Trasna na dTonnta - Across the Waves Women’s Reflection on the Good Friday Agreement" Book Tour

The first time the book will be introduced in the US will be the weekend of June 24 and 25 at the Ohio State Convention of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. The book will be promoted by Marilyn Madigan, The National President of the Ladies AOH.

The next promotion will be at the New York State Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Convention in Rochester on July 14 and 15. The next week, July 21 and 22, it will be promoted at the Pennsylvania Hibernian Convention in Johnston. On August 11 and 12, the book will be promoted at the Maryland State Convention.

This publication will be one that historians will value in their research on this period of Irish history and is a reminder that women need to be remembered for their role in history.

